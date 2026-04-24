Intel Surges on Strong AI Demand and Optimistic Forecast

Intel's stock jumps 15% after forecasting second-quarter revenue above expectations, driven by booming demand for its server chips used in AI data centers. The company is benefiting from a resurgence in CPU demand as AI deployment grows.

Intel delivered a surprisingly optimistic forecast for its second-quarter revenue on Thursday, significantly exceeding Wall Street expectations. This positive outlook is largely driven by the surging demand for the company’s server chips, which are crucial components in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers .

The news triggered a substantial rally in Intel’s stock price, with shares jumping 15% in extended trading, adding a remarkable US$49 billion to its market capitalization. This surge extends the company’s impressive 81% rebound experienced so far this year, signaling a strong recovery and renewed investor confidence. Intel anticipates revenue to fall between US$13.8 billion and US$14.8 billion, a considerable improvement compared to the previously estimated US$13.07 billion, as compiled by LSEG data.

For years, Intel, once a dominant force in the chipmaking industry, struggled with strategic missteps that left it lagging behind in the rapidly expanding AI sector. However, under the leadership of Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan, a comprehensive revival plan was implemented. This plan focused on strengthening Intel’s financial position through strategic asset sales and workforce reductions.

Crucially, Mr. Tan also successfully secured substantial investments and forged key partnerships with the U.S. government, SoftBank Group Corp., and Nvidia Corp. These collaborations provided Intel with the necessary resources to revitalize its manufacturing operations and, importantly, restore faith among investors regarding the company’s long-term growth prospects. While Intel initially missed the initial wave of the AI boom, a new and promising opportunity has emerged with the increasing demand for advanced central processing units (CPUs).

Cloud providers are increasingly shifting their focus from the computationally intensive task of training AI models to the more practical application of deploying those models, where CPUs excel. As finance chief Dave Zinsner explained in a Reuters interview, “The CPU is having a renaissance here. ” He further emphasized that Intel is now beginning to directly benefit from the substantial investments being made in AI technologies.

The distinction between GPUs and CPUs is vital here: while graphics processing units (GPUs) are optimized for the large-scale mathematical calculations required for generating content, CPUs are more adept at handling the complex workloads associated with autonomous AI agents that require reasoning capabilities. A contributing factor to Intel’s optimistic revenue projections is the company’s decision to increase prices on its chips, a move intended to offset the rising costs associated with increased production.

However, Intel’s ability to capitalize on this demand hinges on its capacity to maintain consistent and scalable manufacturing processes, avoiding potential bottlenecks and supply chain disruptions. Intel’s manufacturing capabilities received a significant boost on Wednesday with the announcement that Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. will become its first major customer for the next-generation 14A process. This partnership will involve the production of chips at Intel’s Terafab project, a state-of-the-art AI chip complex envisioned by Mr. Musk in Austin, Texas.

Mr. Zinsner noted that the specifics of this collaboration are still being finalized between Mr. Tan and Mr. Musk. Earlier this month, Intel further solidified its position in the AI CPU market by expanding its partnership with Alphabet’s Google.

Additionally, Intel joined forces with Mr. Musk’s Terafab AI chip complex project, alongside SpaceX and Tesla, to develop processors specifically designed to power robotics and data centers. The company’s data center and AI segment reported revenue of US$5.1 billion, surpassing estimates of US$4.41 billion. Despite this positive momentum, competition in the CPU space remains fierce, with rivals such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Arm actively vying for market share and introducing their own innovative products.

Intel reported a first-quarter loss per share of 73 US cents, largely due to over US$4 billion in restructuring charges. However, on an adjusted basis, the company earned 29 US cents a share, exceeding the estimated 1 US cent, demonstrating underlying financial improvement. The company’s strategic shift towards capitalizing on the AI deployment phase, coupled with key partnerships and manufacturing advancements, positions Intel for continued growth and a potential resurgence in the competitive semiconductor landscape





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