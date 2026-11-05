Integrating Health and Wealth Planning for Canadian Retirees

Canadian financial advisors are urged to prioritize health planning in retirement strategies as chronic conditions rise, impacting costs and early retirement rates.

Financial experts in Canada are increasingly emphasizing the critical connection between physical health and long-term financial stability for retirees. Traditional retirement planning often focuses narrowly on income projections, yet emerging data reveals that health status is a primary determinant of whether clients can sustain their desired lifestyle.

Chronic Health Risks Impacting Retirees

Julie Seberras, head of wealth planning at Manulife Wealth in Toronto, notes that retirement plans typically project income needs until age 95. While this longevity planning is prudent given increased life expectancies, it presupposes a level of health that many Canadians do not possess. Statistics Canada reports that more than seven in 10 Canadians aged 65 and older will have at least one of ten chronic conditions. These conditions include hypertension, osteoarthritis, heart disease, and diabetes, which complicate the ability to maintain financial independence.

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Furthermore, Statistics Canada findings indicate that about one-quarter of Canadians are forced to retire early because of their or their spouse's poor health. This premature exit from the workforce significantly reduces the time available to accumulate savings and increases the duration over which retirement funds must last. The financial consequences of such health-related disruptions are substantial and require immediate attention from wealth planners.

Advisor Responsibilities in Health Education

Karen Henderson, an independent planning specialist and founder of the Long Term Care Planning Network in Toronto, argues that the financial industry remains overly focused on its core offering of making money for clients. She states that she has been educating advisors about health risks for years, yet best-in-class advisors take additional time to discuss physical and cognitive health. These discussions are essential for understanding the impact on either the capacity to earn money to meet financial goals or on finances once clients are retired.

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Henderson observes that many advisors fail to recognize the added value of integrating health conversations into their standard practice. While many advisors conduct risk management discussions about disability and critical health insurance, she believes they should overstep the norms of such conversations. This approach reinforces the importance of physical fitness and eating well in achieving financial goals, which has a direct impact on daily routines, retirement, and overall finances.

Physical Activity and Future Health Predictors

Dr. Olga Theou, a Canada Research Chair in physical activity, mobility, and health aging, and an associate professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, emphasizes that current health state is one of the best predictors of future health. She explains that individuals will likely spend a significant part of their lives with various levels of frailty. This reduced physical strength and ability make people prone to other diseases and injuries, a natural consequence of aging.

Given the potential impact of health-related decline on almost every Canadian, the risk management of these physical changes becomes a financial imperative. Advisors must move beyond the financial Plan A, which represents the aspirational desired outcomes for clients. They must also have conversations about what happens if Plan A does not work due to unforeseen health complications.

Financial Realities of Care and Contingency Planning

Risk management strategies should include discussions about insurance, power of attorney, a health directive, and a will. Beyond these legal necessities, advisors should dig more deeply into their clients' health and fitness to emphasize the connection with financial wellness. Seberras highlights that it is really important for advisors to have tough conversations about what the plan looks like if mobility is negatively affected.

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When mobility declines, wealth previously dedicated for lifestyle and legacy can often go toward out-of-pocket health care costs instead. A 2025 report from Scotia Wealth Management states that the average cost of in-home care is $37 an hour. The Canadian Medical Association notes that moderate care involves 22 hours per week, translating into more than $3,000 a month. Meanwhile, long-term care costs can range from $2,000 to $6,000 a month.

These costs must be considered in clients' Plan B, according to Seberras. This contingency planning has the benefit of encouraging clients to take preventative measures today. It shows them the financial realities of what an unhealthy lifestyle and health event look like and the impact on what they want to achieve. By aligning health behaviors with financial goals, advisors can help clients better prepare for a secure and healthy retirement.