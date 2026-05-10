Institutional Confidence in Bitcoin Grows as Retail Participation Wanes Amid Profit-Taking

Bitcoin is experiencing a surge in institutional investment, while retail traders remain cautious, selling into rising prices. Data shows that institutional Bitcoin holdings have increased by 7.2% since February, contrasting with Ethereum’s declining institutional holdings. The short-term holder SOPR metric suggests profit-taking trends, but large-scale distribution by long-term holders has not yet begun, placing the market at a critical inflection point.

The crypto market has shifted its focus from the possibility of no interest rate cuts to the growing probability of interest rate hikes in 2026, as reported by AMBCrypto.

Given Bitcoin's classification as a risk asset, such hikes could intensify bearish sentiment. However, the erosion of trust in fiat currencies due to rising inflation has propelled gold to record prices, a trend that could similarly benefit Bitcoin by driving capital inflows. While Bitcoin's long-term outlook remains optimistic, examining recent market trends and indicators provides valuable context for current price movements. Bitcoin has rekindled institutional confidence, while retail interest remains subdued.

An analysis by Moreno on CryptoQuant Insights revealed that institutional investments in Bitcoin have surpassed those in Ethereum. Since February's market decline, Bitcoin fund holdings have grown from 1.278 million BTC to 1.370 million BTC, marking a 7.2% increase.

In contrast, Ethereum fund holdings have decreased by 2.14%, from 5.93 million ETH to 5.80 million ETH. Investors possibly view Ethereum as a more speculative asset compared to the relative stability of Bitcoin. Concurrently, inflows to Binance, a key platform for retail traders, have surged, suggesting that many retail traders are seizing opportunities to take profits. Their cautious stance as Bitcoin surpassed the $80,000 mark, in contrast to growing institutional accumulation since February, underscores a notable divide in market sentiment.

Institutional investors, wielding greater financial influence and access to deeper insights, often guide market trends more effectively than retail traders. On May 4, a significant sell-off of 14,600 BTC occurred in a single day—the largest since December 2025, according to XWIN Japan. This event coincided with Bitcoin’s short-term holder spent output profit ratio (STH SOPR) rising to 1.016.

The metric has stayed above 1 since mid-April, indicating that short-term investors have been selling at profits, reflecting weak market conviction possibly due to past bear cycles. The rebound beyond $76,000 enhanced holder profitability, prompting sustained sales, although large-scale distribution by long-term holders has not yet materialized. The sustained high STH SOPR hints at a potential local peak and bearish adjustment.

Conversely, it might also signal a transition toward a more optimistic market phase, leaving the market at a pivotal juncture. In summary, institutional confidence in Bitcoin is strengthening, with investors steadily increasing their holdings.

Meanwhile, retail traders continue to reduce their positions as prices rise, and short-term profit-taking remains active. Nevertheless, broader-scale BTC distribution has not yet begun, indicating that the market could either experience a prolonged correction or shift toward a recovery phase. Investors will closely monitor these dynamics as Bitcoin navigates its current trajectory amid shifting macroeconomic conditions





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