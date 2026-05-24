Insider Trading Investigation Launched by U.S. Congress

The U.S Congress has launched an investigation into Polymarket and Kalshi, two of the largest prediction markets regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), for insider trading.

The wild west. The rapid global expansion of Kalshi ’s platform raises questions about whether internationally placed event contracts are subject to equivalent identity verification and insider trading prohibitions as domestic event contracts .

The U.S Congress has officially launched an investigation into Polymarket and Kalshi for insider trading to help inform policy formulation. AMBCrypto was founded in 2018 with a mission to simplify and bring the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to our readers





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Insider Trading Prediction Markets Congressional Action KYC Requirements Identity Verification Event Contracts Polymarket Kalshi Commodity Futures Trading Commission U.S Congress Ambcrypto

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