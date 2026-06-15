Insider Trading Activity Reported: Notable Purchases and Sales by Corporate Executives

A summary of recent insider transaction activity highlights significant share purchases by a co‑chairperson and substantial sales by multiple directors and a chief financial officer. The article provides details on the number of shares traded, average prices, proceeds, and remaining holdings, offering insight into the trading behavior of key insiders while noting that selling may be for personal reasons and should be considered in the context of overall holdings.

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts. Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons.

An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Between May 15 and June 8, co‑chairperson and director Marcelo Paiva bought a total of 80,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$14.98 for an account in which he has control or direction over (A10 Global Fund LP), after which this specific account held 85,725 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly US$1.2‑million, excluding trading fees. Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

On June 9, director Brian Hedges sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $63.25 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Biggar‑Hedges Foundation), after which this specific account did not hold any shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $632,000, excluding commission charges.

Between May 26‑29, chair of the board James Dinning sold a total of 5,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $61.15 with 19,250 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $305,000, excluding trading fees.

On May 29, chairman of the board Robert Cross sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $5.46 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Paloduro Investments Inc.), reducing the holdings in this specific account to 26,401 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $136,000, not including trading fees. On June 3, chief financial officer Jared Ducs sold 27,601 shares at a price per share of $10.57, after which this specific account held 118,847 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $291,000, excluding commission charges





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