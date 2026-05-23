Inside the NHL with Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan: Pressure on Marner, Habs line, and NHL draft hopes

Experts and NHL players discuss the differences in Mitch Marner and Vegas line and if there is too much pressure on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan, along with NHL defenseman Luke Schenn, discuss why Mitch Marner's game has changed since he joined the Vegas Golden Knights and if there is too much pressure on the Toronto Maple Leafs to always succeed.

Hayes shares his thoughts on Auston Matthews and says that if he knew the player would be bad for two years, he would trade him. O'Dog says that Hayes 'hasn't said boo about the Canadiens all year,' which is strange considering their recent past. O'Dog also talks about Vladislav Delay's lack of criticism regarding the Montreal Canadiens. Button is impressed with how much of a shot Dave DuPont has to be the first overall pick in the NHL draft.

The Montreal Canadiens line is praised for their play in Game 1, with coach Patrick O'Reilly saying they needed more emotion from the start. General manager Claude Julien brings in Bryan Bowman because he felt the team needed a different voice





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Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discuss Mitch Marner's playoff dominance and the difference in his game as a Maple LeafA discussion on the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff performance and the impact of Mitch Marner's departure. Topics include Hayes' dissatisfaction with teammate Auston Matthews, O-Dog's critique of Marner, Button's prediction for the NHL Draft, and Bowman's reflection on leadership changes in the team.

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NHL experts reflect on Montreal Canadiens' fans, playoff outcomes, and coaching decisionsIn a conversation with the audience, NHL commentators Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill, and Jamie McLennan discuss the relevance of Canadian hockey fans cheering for the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup playoffs, as well as Bryan Hayes' personal desire for a Vegas-Montreal Stanley Cup Final. They also comment on Curtis O-Dog's persistence in not criticizing the Canadiens, Matthews' future with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Button's potential to be the first overall pick in the NHL Draft, and Claude O'Reilly and Dallas Bowman's coaching strategies to achieve desired outcomes.

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