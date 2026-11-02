Closing arguments heard in Parmpal Sidhu trial over Pearson airport gold heist

Prosecutors and defence made closing submissions in the trial of former Air Canada employee Parmpal Sidhu, accused in the April 2023 Pearson airport heist of more than $22 million in gold and currency. A ruling is expected in late January 2027.

Closing submissions were made Monday in the Brampton, Ont. , trial of Parmpal Sidhu, a former Air Canada employee accused in one of the biggest gold heists in Canadian history.

The court heard two competing scenarios about his role in the April 2023 theft at Toronto Pearson airport. Sidhu has pleaded not guilty to theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Court has heard his profile was used to print a doctored air waybill that allowed another man to pick up more than $22 million in gold and currency. It was not uncommon for employees to use someone else's profile on shared computers.

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Crown Alleges Sidhu Printed Fraudulent Waybill

Prosecutors allege Sidhu was the one who printed the fraudulent waybill and who made the call to release the shipment. They argued he has a close relationship with Simran Preet Panesar, who worked for the airline at the time and is still wanted in the case, as well as a link to Archit Grover, another accused. Crown attorney Jelena Vlacic said Sidhu was implicated by Arsalan Chaudhary, considered one of the architects of the plan.

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She said Sidhu made a very explicit comment about the loss of his cut in wiretaps from February 2024. For these factors to exist and for Mr. Sidhu not to have been involved in the planning and the execution of the theft is near impossible, she said.

Defence Claims Panesar Orchestrated Heist

The defence argued the evidence points to a different narrative: that Sidhu was taken advantage of by Panesar, his then-colleague and friend of roughly two decades, who they allege actually orchestrated the heist from the inside. Panesar resigned in the months after the heist and left Canada with his family after being interviewed by police, the trial heard. He has never returned and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Defence lawyer Shale Wagman argued Panesar hijacked Sidhu's user ID and password as well as those of two other employees. He said Chaudhary used Sidhu as a blind telephone switchboard to reach his alleged co-conspirator when he wasn't answering his phone. He argued that when police closed in, Panesar and Chaudhary fled abroad, leaving Mr. Sidhu in the ditch with a ruined career, mounting legal bills and broken promises to fix the mess they caused.

He said that single unified explanation connects every dot in this courtroom, adding investigators did not find any heist money in Sidhu's home or bank accounts. In reply, the Crown noted there is no evidence Panesar used Sidhu's username and password, nor that Panesar and Chaudhary made hollow promises from abroad, and that those should only be considered as hypotheticals. Chaudhary was one of the Crown's key witnesses.

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Chaudhary Pleads Guilty And Testifies

He was arrested earlier in the year as he flew back from Dubai and has since pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000. He was sentenced to four years in prison and given 40 years to pay back $22 million in restitution. On the stand last month, Chaudhary testified that he planned the heist with Panesar and ended up taking 30 per cent of the boxes full of gold bars.

He then melted some of the gold and sold it for cash before fleeing to Pakistan, he said. Chaudhary said he communicated with Sidhu on the day of the theft but couldn't remember what he said. He told the court he let Sidhu know the truck and driver were ready on the day of the heist and Sidhu replied, OK.

But as his testimony continued, Chaudhary mostly said he did not remember details of conversations he had mentioned in previous court statements, including one from July when he said he spoke to Sidhu on the phone three times on the day of the heist. When asked about his previous statement that he had discussed the logistics of the plan with Sidhu, Chaudhary said he couldn't remember doing so.

He attributed his memory lapses to post-traumatic stress disorder linked to his alleged abduction in Pakistan. The case is being heard by a judge alone and a ruling is expected in late January 2027. In the leadup to the trial, prosecutors dropped the charges against two other men accused in the case: Ali Raza and Amit Jalota. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.