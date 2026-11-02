Closing arguments made in trial of man accused in Pearson gold heist

Prosecutors and defence lawyers delivered closing submissions in the trial of Parmpal Sidhu, accused in the April 2023 Pearson airport gold heist. A ruling is expected in late January 2027.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers made their closing submissions Monday in the trial of Parmpal Sidhu, the man accused in one of the largest gold heists in Canadian history.

The competing narratives were presented to a Brampton, Ont. , court. Sidhu has pleaded not guilty to theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in the April 2023 heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The Crown alleges Sidhu was the inside man.

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Prosecutors say his profile was used to print a doctored air waybill that allowed another man to pick up more than $22 million in gold and currency. They argue that when looking at the totality of the evidence, the only reasonable inference is that Sidhu knowingly participated in the heist. The defence argues Sidhu was a scapegoat.

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Defence Blames Former Colleague for Heist

Lawyers say he was taken advantage of by his then-colleague and friend of roughly two decades, Simran Preet Panesar, who they allege actually orchestrated the heist from the inside. Court heard it was not uncommon for employees to use someone else's profile on shared computers. Panesar resigned in the months that followed the heist and left Canada with his family after being interviewed by police, the trial heard.

He has never returned and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest. One of the Crown's key witnesses was Arsalan Chaudhary, considered one of the architects of the plan. He was arrested earlier in the year as he flew back from Dubai and has since pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000. He was sentenced to four years in prison and given 40 years to pay back $22 million in restitution.

Key Witness Takes Stand in Court

On the stand last month, Chaudhary testified that he planned the heist with Panesar and ended up taking 30 per cent of the boxes full of gold bars. He then melted some of the gold and sold it for cash before fleeing to Pakistan, he said. Chaudhary said he communicated with Sidhu on the day of the theft but could not remember what he said.

He told the court he let Sidhu know the truck and driver were ready on the day of the heist and Sidhu replied OK. But as his testimony continued, Chaudhary mostly said he did not remember details of conversations he had mentioned in previous court statements, including one from July when he said he spoke to Sidhu on the phone three times on the day of the heist.

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When asked about his previous statement that he had discussed the logistics of the plan with Sidhu, Chaudhary said he could not remember doing so. He attributed his memory lapses to post-traumatic stress disorder linked to his alleged abduction in Pakistan. The case is being heard by a judge alone. A ruling is expected in late January 2027.

Verdict Expected in Late January 2027

In the leadup to the trial, prosecutors dropped the charges against two other men accused in the case: Ali Raza and Amit Jalota.