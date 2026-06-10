Inquest into Kevin Mamakwa's Death at Thunder Bay Jail Focuses on Mental Health, Addiction Services and New Correctional Complex

The coroner's inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa at the Thunder Bay Jail has focused on access to mental health and addiction services at the jail, which was built 100 years ago. The jury also learned about the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex under construction, which was the focus of the final testimony heard on Tuesday. The new Complex is expected to be substantially completed by late November and fully operational by 2027.

The coroner's inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa at the Thunder Bay Jail is coming to a close. The focus of the inquest has been on access to mental health and addiction services at the jail, which was built 100 years ago.

The jury also learned about the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex under construction, which was the focus of the final testimony heard on Tuesday. The new Complex is expected to be substantially completed by late November and fully operational by 2027. It will have 462 beds and provide 24-hour nursing care, an infirmary, and in-house pharmacy.

The facility's design has been informed by engagement with Indigenous partners, and it will include several recreational spaces, new programming and educational rooms, and Indigenous cultural spaces. The jury heard that the new Complex will require 69 new positions for the operations side and recruitment efforts have already begun. The inquest is expected to deliver its verdict on Thursday





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Inquest Kevin Mamakwa Thunder Bay Jail Mental Health Addiction Services New Correctional Complex 462-Bed Complex Recruitment Operations Side Indigenous Cultural Spaces

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