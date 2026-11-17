The coroner's inquest into the 2020 death of Jamal Francique has been paused for one day to review new materials submitted by counsel. The proceedings resume Wednesday.

The coroner's inquest into the death of Jamal Francique has been paused for one day as counsel review new materials submitted to the proceeding. Presiding officer Bonnie Goldberg announced the temporary adjournment on Tuesday morning to ensure fair handling of the documents. The inquest is scheduled to resume its examination of the fatal police encounter on Wednesday.

New Evidence Triggers One Day Pause

Bonnie Goldberg stated that the delay was necessary because counsel are currently dealing with the proposed submission of new material not previously provided to the inquest. She is working to determine a path forward to address the new material in a way that is fair to all parties involved in the case. Goldberg expects the formal proceedings to resume on Wednesday to continue the examination of events surrounding the death. This pause ensures that all legal teams have adequate time to review the newly submitted documentation before continuing testimony.

Also read Inquest into death of Jamal Francique hears from Peel Region constable

Jamal Francique Death Details And Police Actions

Jamal Francique was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police during an attempted arrest on the evening of January 7, 2020. He was 28 years old at the time of the incident, which occurred in Mississauga, Ontario. Francique died in the hospital days after the shooting, prompting this formal legal inquiry into the circumstances. The inquest has heard that police had been observing Francique for several days after receiving a tip that he possessed a gun and was dealing drugs. However, that surveillance did not uncover any corroborating information to support the initial tip.

Arrest Operation And Shooting Sequence

Police decided to arrest Francique for allegedly breaching one of the conditions of his bail, leading to a staged operation involving plainclothes officers and unmarked cars. Officers attempted to contain Francique's car during the stop, but the situation escalated when an officer on foot fired his gun four times. One of those bullets hit Francique in the head, resulting in his eventual death in the hospital. The vehicle subsequently crashed into the pillar of a garage, creating a hazardous scene for responding officers.

Advertisement

Tactical Unit And Constable Marc Charlebois Testimony

A constable from the force's tactical unit, Marc Charlebois, testified on Monday about the risks associated with approaching the crashed vehicle. Charlebois expressed concern about the potential for an ambush as he approached the car, which featured heavily tinted windows that obscured the interior. He broke the back passenger window first and could hear Francique struggling to breathe, but he could not see a wound from that specific angle. Charlebois only realized Francique had a gunshot wound to the head after he broke the back driver's side window.

Medical Emergency And Satchel Discovery

Charlebois described the situation as a medical emergency once he saw the extent of the injury through the driver's side window. When he attempted to undo what he thought was Francique's seatbelt, he found a satchel that weighed enough to suggest a gun was inside. He did not open the bag at that moment due to safety concerns. Later, after Francique was placed in an ambulance, Charlebois returned to the satchel and found a gun inside, confirming his earlier suspicion. This correction clarifies that Francique was killed while police tried to arrest him, not during an attempted robbery as previously misreported.