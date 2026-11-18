The inquest into the death of Jamal Francique, a 28-year-old Black man shot by police in Mississauga in January 2020, began watching video evidence Wednesday, including footage of an officer making a kicking motion near him.

The inquest into the death of Jamal Francique, a Black man shot by police in Mississauga in early 2020, began watching video evidence Wednesday showing officers around his wrecked car after the shooting.

In one video, an officer can be seen making a kicking motion near Francique as the critically injured man lay on the ground after being removed from the car. It is not clear whether the officer's foot connected with anything, as the end of the motion is blocked from view by another officer's body. On Monday, Const.

Also read Inquest Into Jamal Francique Death Paused As New Evidence Arrives In Mississauga Case

Officer Denies Kicking Jamal Francique

Marc Charlebois, then a member of Peel police's tactical unit, testified that an officer at one point kicked rubble to make space for a stretcher. A lawyer representing Francique's mother later suggested the officer was kicking Francique. Charlebois said that was completely untrue. The inquest did not sit Tuesday as the presiding officer considered the submission of new videos not previously provided to the inquest.

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Francique, 28, was shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont. , on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020. He died in hospital days later. A group of plainclothes officers in unmarked cars staged an operation to arrest Francique for allegedly violating one of the conditions of his bail, the inquest heard.

Police had been surveilling him for days after receiving a tip that he had a gun and was dealing drugs, but had not been able to corroborate that information, the inquest heard. Francique left his home and headed to his car around 7:44 p.m., but the officer who was meant to block his car was late, jurors heard.

Shots Fired During Mississauga Arrest

As officers moved to contain his car on foot and in unmarked vehicles, one of the officers on foot fired four shots at Francique's car, they heard. One of the bullets hit Francique in the head. His car plowed into the pillar of a nearby garage, the inquest heard. Photos of the scene show bricks and debris in the area.

Francique did not receive medical care until the tactical unit arrived at the scene around 8:05 p.m., the inquest heard. The inquest continues to examine the circumstances of the shooting and the police response.