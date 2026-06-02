Inquest into Death of Kevin Mamakwa in Thunder Bay Jail Begins with Calls for Better Mental Health Support

An inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa, a 27-year-old Indigenous man who died in custody at Thunder Bay Jail in 2020, started with testimony from his father and community leaders. They highlight the urgent need for enhanced mental health and addiction support in correctional settings and culturally based care for First Nations people to prevent similar tragedies.

Jonathon Mamakwa, father of Kevin Mamakwa , testified at the coroner's inquest into his son's death, stating he is no longer angry but wants improved mental health and addictions support in correctional facilities to prevent further tragedies.

The inquest began in Thunder Bay, Ontario, examining the death of Kevin Mamakwa, a 27-year-old member of Kingfisher Lake First Nation who died on June 2, 2020, while in custody at the Thunder Bay Jail. Kevin was a son, brother, and father of four. His passing occurred nearly six years ago, and the inquest was originally scheduled for January but was postponed after the death of his partner.

Jonathon Mamakwa expressed that he is holding onto the love for his son and wants to channel it positively. He hopes the inquest raises awareness about the need for consistent mental health and culturally based care in correctional settings, more support for families who have lost loved ones in custody, and the role of sports and recreation in healing. The five-person jury will hear from approximately 15 witnesses over nine days.

Inquests are mandatory under the Coroners Act when a person dies in custody. The jury's role is to determine who died, when and where, the medical cause of death, and the means of death. They will then classify the death as natural causes, accident, homicide, suicide, or undetermined. They may also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The first witness, Jonathon, shared that Kevin started drinking in his early teens and progressed to drug use. He was receiving suboxone, used to treat opioid use disorder, with his last dose taken on May 14, 2020. Chief Eddie Mamakwa of Kingfisher Lake First Nation, a remote Oji-Cree community about 350 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout in Treaty 9 territory, was the second witness. He spoke about the drug epidemic and high suicide rates in his community.

Kingfisher Lake has had a suboxone treatment program for 15 years, but resources are limited, forcing people to seek help elsewhere where they may face discrimination. The chief wants more treatment options available within the First Nation. Anna Betty Achneepineskum, deputy grand chief with Nishnawbe Aski Nation, representing 49 First Nations across Treaties 9 and 5, stated that Kevin's death is not an isolated tragedy. She expressed concerns about the conditions and access to care during his custody.

The community supports the family's demand for accountability and hopes the inquest provides closure. The Thunder Bay Jail and Thunder Bay Correctional Centre are set to remain open until a new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex is built. This inquest highlights systemic issues regarding mental health, addictions, and culturally appropriate care for Indigenous people in correctional facilities.

The family and community leaders are calling for reforms to ensure such losses are prevented in the future, emphasizing the need for support services both within institutions and in First Nations communities. The proceedings aim to shed light on the circumstances leading to Kevin's death and to produce recommendations that address the root causes, including substance use disorders and the lack of adequate resources in remote Indigenous communities





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Inquest Thunder Bay Jail Indigenous Mental Health Addictions Correctional Kevin Mamakwa Kingfisher Lake First Nation Nishnawbe Aski Nation Suboxone Custody Death

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