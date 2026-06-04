A coroner's inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa, a 27-year-old Indigenous man, heard testimony that he was experiencing opioid withdrawal while incarcerated at the Thunder Bay Jail. The inquest also examined systemic issues in correctional health care and the impact of the jail's heritage status on potential renovations.

The coroner's inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa , a 27-year-old member of Kingfisher Lake First Nation , began Monday. The inquest jury heard testimony on Wednesday from his sister, Julie Meekis, who stated that Kevin had told her he was going through withdrawal at the Thunder Bay Jail .

Kevin Mamakwa died at the Thunder Bay Jail on June 2, 2020. He is the nephew of Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa. Dr. Leonora Regenstreif, an adjunct assistant clinic professor at McMaster University, testified about opioid withdrawal symptoms. She explained that withdrawal from suboxone, which contains buprenorphine, typically becomes severe three to five days after the last dose and can last for weeks.

Kevin Mamakwa had received four doses of suboxone from a pharmacy on May 14, 2020, which would have run out by May 18. He was remanded into custody on May 28, 2020, and died days later. It is unclear whether he consumed any substances between the pharmacy visit and his incarceration.

Regenstreif also addressed systemic issues, noting that when she started working in correctional settings in 2017, there was significant stigma around suboxone and forced withdrawal was common. inmates did not receive equivalent care compared to those in the community. Policy changes have since been made to improve access to opioid agonist therapy in correctional facilities, offering hope for better future care. Thunder Bay Jail superintendent Rylan Forrest described the facility's intake process and relevant policies.

He acknowledged operational challenges during the early COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since Kevin Mamakwa's death, modifications have been made to sight lines and security cameras to improve surveillance.

However, installing emergency call buttons within cells is beyond his scope. The Thunder Bay Jail is a provincially-owned heritage property, designated by the City of Thunder Bay in 2009. This heritage status complicates renovations aimed at addressing overcrowding or adding programming space, as any changes require Ministry of Infrastructure approval and must preserve heritage features. The jail has a capacity of 462 beds.

The inquest is expected to hear more about a proposed new complex later in the proceedings. The inquest continues, with the jury tasked with determining the circumstances of Kevin Mamakwa's death and making recommendations to prevent similar tragedies. His family and community are seeking accountability and systemic reforms to ensure that incarcerated individuals receive appropriate medical care, particularly for opioid dependence.

Reporter Sarah Law, who covered the testimony, noted that the inquest highlights the ongoing challenges in correctional health care and the importance of implementing the recommended changes to protect inmates' lives





CBCTBay / 🏆 42. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kevin Mamakwa Thunder Bay Jail Opioid Withdrawal Suboxone Coroner's Inquest Indigenous Kingfisher Lake First Nation Correctional Health Care Heritage Building

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Economist Spells Out Why This Trump Administration Claim About Spending Is 'Detached From Reality'Kevin Hassett, Trump's top economic adviser, made a bold claim about rising costs for Americans.

Read more »

Detroit Tigers snap losing streaks with 8-0 win over Tampa Bay RaysThe Detroit Tigers ended multiple streaks with an 8-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, highlighted by Riley Greene's home run and a strong pitching performance from Jack Flaherty. Detroit won back-to-back games for the first time since early May and secured its first road series since the season's start.

Read more »

Deputy Grand Chief Testifies on Need for Indigenous-Focused Reforms at Thunder Bay Jail InquestAnna Betty Achneepineskum of Nishnawbe Aski Nation testified about systemic failures contributing to Indigenous deaths in custody, calling for culturally appropriate services and meaningful inclusion in program design for the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex.

Read more »

All ages and skills: Drop-in Chess Club sees an increasing number of players in Thunder Bay, Ont.Dozens of local chess enthusiasts continue to flock to a drop-in Chess Club at the Mary JL Black Library in Thunder Bay, Ont. The club has seen a lot of growth on Monday evenings, not only in participants' ages but also in their skill levels.

Read more »