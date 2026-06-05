Inquest hears from former jail liaison officer and cell mate in 2020 death of Kevin Mamakwa

Testimony details overcrowded conditions, lack of mental health care, and systemic issues at Thunder Bay Jail following the death of an Indigenous man in custody.

The fourth day of the coroner's inquest into the death of Kevin Mamakwa , a 27-year-old from Kingfisher Lake First Nation who died at the Thunder Bay Jail on June 2, 2020, featured testimony from a former Native Inmate Liaison Officer and evidence from Mamakwa's former cell mate.

Cindy Crowe, an Elder and Lodge Keeper from Red Rock Indian Band who worked as a Native Inmate Liaison Officer at the facility in 2020, described the jail as a 100-year-old building with severe space constraints, concrete stairs and floors, and a general environment that took a toll on her physical health. She recounted that up to 75 percent of inmates were Indigenous and spoke of experiencing racism and misogyny from correctional officers, who complained about the smell from traditional medicines while ignoring marijuana smoke.

Crowe tearfully stated that the treatment of Indigenous inmates conveyed a message that their humanness and sovereignty were not recognized. She expressed disappointment that conditions had not improved despite a planned new facility. The inquest also heard from Jamie DaCosta, Mamakwa's former cell mate, via a handwritten note and audio recording. DaCosta explained they were quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and that Mamakwa had spoken about his family and four children and his love of hockey.

He reported that Mamakwa was sick, sleep deprived, and had mood swings, partly because he did not have access to his prescribed suboxone for opioid use disorder. DaCosta described finding Mamakwa's body in their cell after returning from the washroom and said it took 10 to 20 minutes for officers to respond to his calls for help. His handwritten note stated, "I was in fear in the back of my cell waiting for help.

I couldn't do a thing, I'm sorry.

" A letter Mamakwa had written was found in his pocket and read to the jury. The inquest continues into the death of the nephew of Kiiwetinoong NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa, who had struggled with mental health and addiction but was also described as very involved in sports





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Indigenous Affairs Criminal Justice Kevin Mamakwa Thunder Bay Jail Coroner's Inquest Indigenous Inmates Native Inmate Liaison Officer Custody Death Mental Health Suboxone Overcrowding Cindy Crowe Jamie Dacosta Sol Mamakwa

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