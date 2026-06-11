Inquest Examines Death of Percy Adam Henry at Kenora Jail

A detailed report on the coroner's inquest into the death of Percy Adam Henry, highlighting the role of systemic failures, mental health challenges, and the treatment of Indigenous inmates in Ontario.

The legal proceedings of a coroner's inquest have commenced to shed light on the tragic passing of Percy Adam Henry, a twenty-seven-year-old member of the Wabaseemoong Independent Nations.

Family members who testified during the first day of the hearings described Henry as a man of contradictions who grew from a rambunctious child into a selfless and deeply caring father of two young boys. Those close to him highlighted his profound love for the outdoors and his spirited nature, recalling how he once fearlessly handled snakes in the wild.

Despite his struggles, his partner, Emily Baines, noted that his ultimate dream was to achieve sobriety and lead a simple, happy life for the sake of his children. His sister, Monse Henry, shared the emotional weight of the loss, mentioning the strong familial resemblance she shares with her late brother. The details of the tragedy date back to early 2021.

Henry was arrested by the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police on two separate occasions in January and February of that year, following allegations that he had broken into a pharmacy to obtain drugs. While held at the Kenora Jail, Henry informed the correctional staff that he was suffering from withdrawal symptoms related to methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

However, at the time, he denied having any suicidal ideations or intentions of self-harm. Despite these assurances, on February 5, 2021, staff discovered him unconscious in his cell, obscured by a bed sheet. Although emergency measures were taken, including the administration of naloxone, chest compressions, and the use of a defibrillator, he never regained consciousness. He passed away on February 8, 2021, at the Lake of the Woods District Hospital.

The medical cause of death was determined to be pneumonia resulting from ischemic encephalopathy, a condition characterized by severe brain injury caused by a lack of blood flow. The inquest is delving deeper into the systemic failures and health challenges present within the correctional system. Evidence presented to the jury revealed that Henry had been diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, known as FASD, which significantly impacts brain development and bodily functions for those exposed to alcohol during pregnancy.

His history within the justice system included a previous suicide watch in 2018 and a traumatic head injury sustained during a hatchet attack while in custody in 2019. The proceedings are specifically examining whether the policies, procedures, and training for medical staff and correctional officers at the Kenora Jail were sufficient to protect a vulnerable individual with these specific mental health and cognitive challenges.

This discretionary inquest is seen as the final stage of a broader investigation involving the Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Correctional Investigator. A critical component of the inquest involves the disproportionate representation of Indigenous people within the facility. Data provided to the jury indicates that approximately 87 percent of the inmates at the Kenora Jail identified as Indigenous in January 2021.

Presiding officer Etienne Esquega emphasized that the inquiry will investigate the availability and efficacy of Indigenous-specific services. The goal is to identify necessary modifications to the jail's infrastructure, mental health protocols, and social support systems to prevent similar tragedies.

By analyzing the circumstances of Percy Adam Henry's death, the jury hopes to make recommendations that could lead to meaningful systemic changes, ensuring that the rights and health of Indigenous inmates are prioritized to avoid further loss of life in the community. Family members, including his brother Willard, expressed hope that the findings would prevent such events from recurring in their town





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Kenora Jail Indigenous Justice Coroner's Inquest Mental Health FASD

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