B.C.'s coroners service has scheduled a public inquest for Dec. 7 into the 2021 police shooting death of Jared Lowndes, a 38-year-old Indigenous man, in Campbell River.

British Columbia's coroners service has called a public inquest into the death of Jared Lowndes, a 38-year-old Indigenous man shot and killed by RCMP officers on Vancouver Island.

The inquest is set for Dec. 7 at the coroners' court in Burnaby. Lowndes was a Wet'suwet'en man. Two officers opened fire on Lowndes, killing him in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons in Campbell River on the morning of July 8, 2021. The fatal incident followed an RCMP attempt to detain him in his vehicle on an outstanding warrant, police said shortly after the shooting.

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Shooting of Jared Lowndes at Tim Hortons

Lowndes allegedly reversed his Audi into the police vehicle and fled the scene. He was located later that morning in the drive-thru lane of the Tim Hortons restaurant. Multiple RCMP vehicles attempted to box in the suspect vehicle, and a police dog was released to confront Lowndes. The B.C.

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Prosecution Service determined Lowndes fatally stabbed the police dog and discharged bear spray at the approaching officers. A Taser was deployed, but Lowndes used a knife to cut away the weapon's wires, prosecutors said. Officers then opened fire as he exited his vehicle, striking him twice in the back and killing him. An investigation by B.C.

's police watchdog found reasonable grounds to charge the officers involved in the shooting. However, the provincial prosecution service determined there was insufficient evidence to prove criminality beyond a reasonable doubt. No criminal charges were laid against the officers who fired their weapons. The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and make evidence-based recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.

Coroners Inquest Into Police Shooting

Presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath but will not make any findings of legal responsibility or blame. The proceedings are intended to determine the facts without assigning legal blame or criminal responsibility. The scope is limited to identifying systemic issues or procedural failures rather than individual guilt. This distinction is crucial as the coroners service seeks clarity on the use of force in high-stakes police encounters.

The outcome of the watchdog investigation and the prosecution decision sparked significant discussion about police accountability and use of force. The determination that evidence was insufficient for criminal charges highlighted the high burden of proof required in Canadian criminal law. Community members and advocates for Indigenous rights have followed the case closely, noting the historical significance of such incidents involving Indigenous men. The public inquest serves as a critical mechanism for transparency when criminal charges are not pursued.

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Police Accountability and Public Safety Recommendations

By allowing witnesses to testify under oath, the coroners service provides a platform for factual accountability. The recommendations issued by Coroner Larry Marzinzik and the jury will likely influence future police training and protocols in British Columbia. This process ensures that lessons are learned from the death of Jared Lowndes to improve public safety and officer conduct.