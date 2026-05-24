Innovative solutions for heart failure patients in remote and Indigenous communities

Heart failure affects one in five Canadians and is the top non-communicable cause of death worldwide. Dr. Heather Ross has brought a boundary-pushing drive to fundraising climbs and innovations for cardiac patients, particularly in the context of remote and Indigenous healthcare challenges.

Back in 2006, Dr. Heather Ross climbed Mount Vinson as part of Test Your Limits and developed high-altitude pulmonary edema, a life-threatening condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

Since then, she has dedicated her career to improving heart failure patients' quality of life. Ross developed a ‘hospital in a Pelican case’ to bring world-class cardiology labs to patients in remote areas. She also collaborated with Indigenous communities, finding innovative solutions to address the high heart failure rates, long travel distances, and healthcare biases faced by Indigenous Canadians





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Heart Failure Test Your Limits Heather Ross Mount Vinson High Altitude Pulmonary Edema Indigenous Canadians Health Disparities Remote Healthcare

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