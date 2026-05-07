Innovative Buy Now, Pay Later Model Expands to Real Estate with Hamilton Condo Development

The Rebecca Residences in Hamilton offers a unique payment plan for condo buyers, allowing weekly payments over four years to address downpayment challenges. While this model increases accessibility, financial experts warn of potential risks. The development is part of a broader trend of innovative housing solutions in the real estate market.

The buy now, pay later model, popularized by platforms like Afterpay and Klarna, has expanded into the real estate market with innovative solutions for aspiring homeowners.

In downtown Hamilton, The Rebecca Residences, a 23-storey condo development by Rosehaven Homes, is offering a unique payment plan that allows buyers to secure units starting in the $300,000s with weekly payments as low as $250 over four years. This approach aims to address the challenge of saving for a large downpayment, which can be a significant barrier for many potential buyers.

For example, a one-bedroom unit priced in the $300,000s requires a $60,000 downpayment, a substantial sum that can be difficult to accumulate. The developer has also leveraged Ontario’s housing HST rebate program, reducing the price of select units by $40,000 until March 1, 2027. Debbie Cosic, CEO of In2ition Realty and Rosehaven’s sales partner, emphasizes that this model makes homeownership more accessible. She notes that while many can afford weekly payments, saving a lump sum is often unfeasible.

However, the model is not without risks. Financial experts caution that such programs can lead to debt accumulation if buyers overcommit. Andrew Butler, a financial advisor, warns that buyers must carefully assess their financial situation before entering into long-term payment plans. He points out that while the model can help some buyers enter the market, others may struggle to maintain payments, risking the loss of their deposit.

The Rebecca Residences is set to begin construction in Fall 2026, with occupancy expected in early 2030. The development will feature 393 units ranging from 423 to 717 sq. ft. , along with amenities like a fitness center, yoga studio, co-working space, and a rooftop terrace.

Meanwhile, other developers are also exploring innovative solutions to housing challenges. Cressey Development, for instance, is advancing a mixed-use project in Burquitlam after fires in 2024 and 2025 rendered the existing building uninhabitable. The project includes 339 strata units and 61 rental units, reflecting a growing trend toward purpose-built rental communities in urban areas. Elysium, another developer, is focusing on affordable student housing near major post-secondary institutions, addressing a critical need in the market.

Industry movements in April 2026 also highlight the dynamic nature of the real estate sector. REMAX’s acquisition of Real’s AI-powered brokerage platform underscores the increasing role of technology in the industry.

Additionally, Pinnacle’s decision to increase the height of Lougheed Towers and replace office space with a hotel demonstrates adaptability in response to market demands. Research by REMAX indicates that 73% of those considering downsizing have concerns about their options, suggesting a need for more flexible housing solutions. Overall, the real estate market continues to evolve, with developers and industry players exploring new models to meet the diverse needs of buyers and renters





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