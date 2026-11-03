Inmate charged with second-degree murder in 2024 Calgary Remand Centre death

Calgary police have charged a 38-year-old fellow inmate with second-degree murder in the death of a man at the Calgary Remand Centre in 2024, determining the death was a homicide.

Calgary police have charged a fellow inmate with second-degree murder in the death of a man at the Calgary Remand Centre in 2024, two years after the incident.

The charge was announced in a news release Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The accused is a 38-year-old inmate who remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 4. Police said investigators have determined the death of the man, identified as Delage, was a homicide.

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However, authorities did not provide further details on the cause of his death. The charge comes after a lengthy investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality at the provincial remand facility. The death occurred in 2024 while the victim was in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre. The facility is a provincial correctional centre located in Calgary, Alberta, operated by the Government of Alberta.

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Calgary Remand Centre Murder Charge

It houses individuals who are awaiting trial or sentencing, as well as those serving short sentences. According to the news release, the accused was already an inmate at the time the charge was laid. He remains in custody and is set to appear in court on January 4, 2027, though the exact year was not specified in the release. The charge of second-degree murder indicates that police believe the killing was intentional but not premeditated.

Police have not released additional information about the relationship between the accused and the victim, or the events leading up to the death. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not indicated whether other suspects are being sought. The case will proceed through the Alberta court system. The Calgary Remand Centre has been the subject of previous scrutiny regarding safety and conditions.

In recent years, there have been calls for oversight and reforms at provincial correctional facilities. However, this specific case has not been linked to any broader patterns or systemic issues by police. The charge was announced in a brief news release that provided few details. Police did not hold a press conference or release further information.

The name of the accused has not been made public, and it is unclear whether the victim's family has been notified or has issued a statement. Second-degree murder in Canada carries a mandatory life sentence, with parole eligibility typically set between 10 and 25 years. The case will proceed through the courts, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The next court date is scheduled for January 4.

The investigation into Delage's death has taken two years to reach the point of charges. Police have not explained the length of the investigation or what led to the breakthrough. The Calgary Police Service has jurisdiction over incidents at the remand centre, which is located in the city. The news release was issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 12:35 p.m. EST, according to the current article.

The source text indicates the charge was laid after the death of a man in a cell at the Calgary Remand Centre. The victim's name, Delage, was released by police, though his first name was not provided in the available information. No further details about the cause of death, the motive, or the circumstances inside the cell have been released. Police said only that the death was a homicide.

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Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The accused remains in custody at an undisclosed location and is set to appear in court on January 4. The case is expected to proceed through the Alberta Court of Justice or Court of King's Bench, depending on the nature of the charge. The Calgary Remand Centre is one of several provincial correctional facilities in Alberta. It has a capacity of several hundred inmates and holds both male and female offenders.

The facility has been operational for decades and has experienced incidents in the past, but this case is notable for the length of time between the death and the charge. Police have not said whether the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident or whether the death occurred in a shared cell. The investigation involved multiple units, though police did not specify which.

The charge of second-degree murder suggests that investigators believe the accused had the intent to cause serious harm or death, but did not plan the killing in advance. The next step is the court appearance on January 4, where the accused will be formally charged and may enter a plea. The case will then proceed through the preliminary hearing stage if the accused elects to have one.

The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life imprisonment, with parole eligibility set by the court. The news release did not include a photo of the accused or the victim, nor did it provide any background on either individual. Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers. The investigation remains active, and further charges are possible.

This case highlights the ongoing issue of violence within correctional facilities in Canada. While the Calgary Remand Centre has not been singled out in this release, advocates have long called for better safety measures and mental health support for inmates. The death of Delage in 2024 is now the subject of a criminal prosecution, bringing some measure of accountability after two years.