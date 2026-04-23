Infrastructure Software Earnings Preview & Investment Strategy Shifts: Tech Gains Favor Amidst Geopolitical Uncertainty

BofA Securities previews infrastructure software earnings, upgrading Twilio. Wells Fargo recommends rotating out of energy into tech, precious metals, and copper. RBC Capital Markets survey reveals Canadian equity analyst sentiment on geopolitical scenarios.

Infrastructure software faces a complex earnings season, according to BofA Securities, despite a year-to-date decline of 29.3% compared to the NASDAQ's 5.3% gain. Analyst Koji Ikeda notes that revenue and free cash flow forecasts haven't seen significant downward revisions, suggesting potential for positive results from leading companies driven by consistent demand for their core products.

However, high valuation multiples within the sector mean that merely 'good' results won't suffice; revenue growth acceleration is crucial, supported by improved free cash flow and margin expansion. A key upgrade is Twilio (TWLO), moving from Underperform to Buy, based on its evolving strategic position in the artificial intelligence landscape and improving fundamentals. Twilio is anticipated to become a vital infrastructure provider for AI-powered voice and messaging applications, where scalability and reliability are paramount.

The firm forecasts accelerating gross profit dollar growth, projecting a 10% year-over-year increase for fiscal year 2028, up from 9% in fiscal year 2026. Simultaneously, Wells Fargo is advising clients to shift investments away from energy stocks and towards technology, precious metals, and copper miners. Strategist Scott Wren highlights the energy sector's nearly 23% year-to-date gain, while information technology has mirrored the SPX's performance.

Importantly, the tech sector's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has aligned more closely with the SPX, and consensus earnings growth estimates for tech are almost double those of the SPX. This suggests a favorable opportunity for reallocation. Within the commodities market, a similar strategy is recommended: moving away from energy-related commodities, which benefited from the initial surge in oil prices during the early stages of the Iran conflict, and into precious metals and copper.

The price of precious metals and copper experienced a decline while oil prices rose, creating a potential rebalancing opportunity. RBC Capital Markets has released a summary of its quarterly survey of Canadian equity analysts. The overall sentiment is constructive in a scenario where the Iran conflict de-escalates, with positive views on domestic policy, demand, and, to a lesser extent, valuations.

However, analysts have become more pessimistic about performance if the war prolongs, particularly concerning the ongoing and ripple effects. Sector-specific outlooks reveal that Industrials and Consumer Discretionary are favored in a de-escalation scenario, with positive views also extending to Communication Services, Health Care, Tech, and Real Estate. Energy and Consumer Staples are viewed neutrally. Conversely, in a prolonged war scenario, Energy and Consumer Staples are seen as the most promising, while most other sectors, notably Industrials, face a negative outlook.

Regarding valuations, Tech is viewed most favorably, while Energy is seen negatively. Demand is generally positive across sectors, with Utilities and Energy receiving the most constructive assessments, and Communication Services being viewed negatively. The impact of the Iran war is largely negative across sectors, with Real Estate, Tech, and Consumer Discretionary facing the most unfavorable assessments, while Energy is the only sector with a positive outlook.

The survey represents a broad range of analyst opinions, and while a list of top equity picks would have been ideal, it was not included in this iteration





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