Ontario flu cases rise to 360 as data shows vaccine a really good match

Ontario reported 360 positive influenza cases between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24 as cases rise week by week, while early National Microbiology Lab data on 116 samples shows this year's flu shot is a really good match for circulating strains.

Ontario reported 360 positive cases of influenza of all types between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24, Public Health Ontario data shows. That is up from 305 cases a week earlier and 225 cases the week before that.

The province's flu season started earlier this year and cases appear to be gradually rising on a week-by-week basis. Despite the early start, early data suggests this year's flu vaccine is working well. Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch pointed to tests by the National Microbiology Lab of Canada on circulating influenza strains, which determine how good the match is for this year's flu shot. The lab tested 116 samples.

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Bogoch described the results as strongly encouraging. He said the early data, where they tested 116 samples, demonstrated that the current flu vaccine, or the flu vaccine being rolled out this year, is a pretty good match, like a really good match for the circulating flu. He called it great news in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. The province began rolling out free flu shots for some groups in late September.

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Vaccine Rollout Expands Ontario-Wide

It then opened up availability Ontario-wide on Oct. 26. Ontario's flu season started in early September, earlier than usual, and cases have climbed steadily since then. In a news release published Tuesday, Toronto Public Health encouraged residents to get both their flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The agency said free flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone aged six months and older through participating pharmacies and health-care providers across Toronto.

Toronto Public Health is also holding a vaccination clinic for everyone aged six months and older on Thursday, Nov. 5, at North York Civic Centre. At that clinic, residents can receive flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. Residents can also visit participating pharmacies and health-care providers across the city to get their free flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The push comes as both influenza and COVID-19 continue to circulate in the province.

COVID-19 Cases Remain Active

Bogoch added that currently available COVID-19 vaccines also appear to be working well to combat the spread of the disease. In Ontario, there were 258 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Oct. 24. The combination of rising flu cases and ongoing COVID-19 spread has health officials urging vaccination for eligible residents. The early flu season and the steady week-over-week increase in cases make vaccination especially important, Bogoch suggested.

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The strong match between the vaccine and circulating strains is encouraging. Public health officials say getting both shots can help reduce severe illness and ease pressure on the health-care system. The National Microbiology Lab data on 116 samples is the earliest signal of how well the shot matches circulating strains this season. Health officials continue to monitor influenza and COVID-19 activity across Ontario.

Officials Urge Continued Vaccination

With cases climbing from 225 to 305 to 360 over three recent weeks, officials say the vaccine remains the best protection against influenza. The provincewide rollout of free flu shots began Oct. 26 after an initial phase for some groups in late September.