Horace, a blind German Shepherd and husky mix, has become an internet sensation by pulling tarot cards for daily 'Horace-scope' readings on Instagram, helping cover his medical bills for epilepsy and a recent cyst surgery.

A Regina woman and her blind dog have become internet sensations after their tarot card reading videos went viral, now surpassing one million followers on Instagram.

Delanie Wall and her dog Horace, a German Shepherd and husky mix, have turned daily tarot readings into a global phenomenon. The achievement comes after three years of consistent posting, with the account recently crossing the million-follower milestone. Horace was born blind in 2016 into a Regina animal rescue shelter. At two and a half years old, he was adopted by Wall in 2019.

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His eyes had already been removed for health reasons to avoid future issues. Wall said she had always had dogs growing up, but Horace was her first large dog. She described the adjustment as significant, noting that when she got him, he was already blind and without eyes. Over the last decade, Wall and Horace have developed an exceptionally strong bond.

Horace-scope Tarot Readings

They share similar personalities and enjoy doing the same activities together. Wall said they get along really well and she could not imagine her life without him. This connection has resonated with audiences worldwide through Horace's Instagram page, where he helps Wall choose a tarot card each morning. The daily ritual is called a Horace-scope reading.

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Horace uses his nose to pick a tarot card every morning, which Wall then interprets for viewers to read the energy and see what might happen in the day. Wall started the account because she wanted to learn tarot and card meanings. The idea emerged when a friend suggested letting Horace take her card during a casual reading session. Horace picked a card with his nose, and Wall decided to continue the practice consistently.

Since starting the Instagram videos three years ago, the pair has built a massive following. Wall said she worked on it every single day for about two and a half years and reached around 980,000 followers before recently crossing one million. She noted that when you start something like this, you always hope to reach such numbers one day. The growth has been steady and remarkable, with Horace's unique ability and personality drawing people in.

Health Challenges And Costs

Horace faces several health challenges beyond his blindness. The 10-year-old dog lives with epilepsy and recently underwent surgery to remove a cyst found on his stomach. He takes medication five times a day for epilepsy. The costs of his medication and surgery are substantial.

To help cover these expenses, Wall began selling merchandise featuring Horace. The proceeds go directly toward his epilepsy medication, bills, and surgery costs. Wall said the support has been a huge help. Wall's parents, Leanne and Jason Wall, have been supportive throughout the journey.

Leanne said she is incredibly proud of her daughter and all the work she has put into the account. She described Horace as patient and a natural for making videos. Leanne added that people get to see a side of Horace that the family sees every day, and they have fallen in love with his personality and the great dog he is.

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Family Support And Success

She also noted that Delanie has always been an animal lover, having had animals her whole life, including reptiles like a tree frog and dogs. Leanne said she is a dog lover too, so Delanie probably gets that from her. Jason credited the social media page's success to his daughter's entrepreneurial spirit. He explained that Horace's epilepsy medication is very expensive, so Delanie was trying to find a way to help with that and came up with this idea.

He noted that Horace is a blind dog with epilepsy, which means he senses energy, and that works well with tarot cards. Jason said it was a very interesting idea that took time to get going, starting with 500 followers, then a thousand, and it just kept doubling from there. Still in disbelief from the amount of online support, Wall said she plans to continue capturing special moments with Horace and sharing them with viewers on social media.

She reflected on the last 10 years, saying they get along really well and have the same personalities. They like doing the same things, and it has been wonderful. She said she could not imagine her life without him. The viral success has brought Horace not only fame but also the financial means to manage his health conditions.

With over a million followers, the Instagram account continues to grow, offering daily tarot readings that blend Wall's interest in tarot with Horace's unique ability to select cards. The Horace-scope readings have become a daily source of inspiration and entertainment for a global audience. Looking ahead, Wall intends to keep producing content and sharing Horace's story. The support from fans has been overwhelming and has made a significant difference in Horace's care.

The merchandise sales have provided a steady stream of income for his medical needs, ensuring he receives the medication and treatments he requires. The family remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Horace's journey from a blind rescue dog to an internet celebrity is a testament to the bond between humans and animals. His story has touched many lives, and his daily tarot readings have become a beloved ritual for his followers.

Wall's dedication to the account and her love for Horace have created a community of supporters who eagerly await each day's reading. The account's growth from 500 followers to over a million demonstrates the widespread appeal of Horace's story and the power of social media to connect people across the globe.