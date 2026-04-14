Influencer Exposes Botched Plastic Surgery at Renowned Brazilian Clinic, Revealing Physical and Emotional Trauma

Mariana Tavares, a social media influencer, has accused JK Estética Avançada, a high-end plastic surgery clinic in Brazil, of botched procedures and a lack of support, sharing her story of physical and emotional trauma. Others have come forward with their experiences.

Mariana Tavares, a social media influencer, has come forward with allegations against JK Estética Avançada, a renowned plastic surgery clinic in Brazil, claiming she was left with a deformed body and enduring physical and emotional trauma after multiple botched procedures. The influencer, who had previously admitted to heavily Photoshopping her images to present a perfect body, shared her experience in a revealing video, exposing the reality behind her online persona and the devastating consequences of her surgeries. She detailed the surgeries, the complications, and the clinic's alleged attempts to discourage her from pursuing legal action. Mariana explained that she had been taking medication for three years to manage the chronic pain and panic attacks she developed as a result of the procedures. The emotional toll, she confessed, led her to hide her true self for years, projecting an idealized image online while silently struggling with her physical and mental health. This decision, she says, was based on the fact that the surgeon involved said she would not win the lawsuit and that the clinic would not help her during this hard time.

Mariana's story unveils a dark side of the cosmetic surgery industry, particularly the pressure on individuals to conform to unrealistic beauty standards and the vulnerability of patients trusting in clinics based on reputation. Her post included images showing deep scars, bruising, and redness, serving as visual evidence of the extent of the damage. The influencer said her surgeon told her that she had to wait six months to see the final results, and that she was not being patient. Mariana described herself as the clinic’s “guinea pig.” She accused the clinic of failing to provide adequate post-operative care and of attempting to silence her complaints. She claims the clinic's response to her situation was inadequate, adding to the psychological impact of the botched procedures. Her motivation for finally sharing her experience is to warn others against blindly trusting clinics based on their reputation and the false promises of perfection. Her decision to speak out was also motivated by a desire to challenge the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated on social media. She confessed that she feels heartbroken and is sorry for all the people that saw her online with a perfect body, knowing that the reality was very different.

Following Mariana's expose, other individuals have also come forward with similar negative experiences at JK Estética Avançada. One woman detailed her harrowing experience, including a severe infection, near-death experience, and exorbitant medical costs. These additional testimonials further amplify the concerns surrounding the clinic's practices. JK Estética Avançada has issued a response, claiming that Mariana received adequate post-operative care, including corrective surgeries at no cost. The clinic also acknowledged that complications, such as necrosis, are potential risks in surgical procedures, despite adherence to proper techniques and protocols. JK Estética Avançada also said that Mariana never filed a civil lawsuit for alleged malpractice. Furthermore, the clinic stated that it conducted an internal review and dismissed the professional involved in Mariana's case. It emphasized the need for technical and expert analysis through legal processes rather than relying on public opinion, as well as the importance of preserving standards of care quality, patient safety, and the integrity of the brand. Mariana's story serves as a cautionary tale for those considering cosmetic surgery, highlighting the importance of thorough research, realistic expectations, and the need to prioritize physical and mental well-being over superficial ideals.





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