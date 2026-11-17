Viral video shows influencer Clavicular claiming girlfriend Lily Snyder shaved her head to cure his acne. Netizens criticize the stunt as toxic control after he admitted it was a lie.

Internet personality Braden Peters, widely known by his online alias Clavicular, sparked widespread outrage and mockery after sharing a video claiming his girlfriend Lily Snyder shaved her head to prevent his acne. The clip, posted on the platform X, depicts Snyder using electric clippers to remove her long blonde hair while seated in front of a mirror. Peters accompanied the footage with a lengthy caption asserting that nocturnal contact with hair residue was causing him skin issues, framing the drastic haircut as a loving gesture to aid his looksmaxxing journey.

The Acne Claim Sparks Backlash

Peters, a 20-year-old streamer, wrote in his post that his girlfriend shaved all her hair off in an attempt to aid his looksmaxing journey. He described the act as a loving gesture and labeled it the bare minimum for a partner. The explanation immediately drew sharp criticism from viewers who questioned the necessity of such a drastic physical change for a cosmetic concern. Many commenters found the premise absurd, with one user noting that Peters' masculinity appeared more fragile than his skin. Others suggested the stunt was a humiliation ritual designed to attract attention through self-deprecation and partner coercion.

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Relationship History and Public Drama

The controversy has reignited discussions about Peters and Snyder's turbulent relationship, which has unfolded largely in the public eye. The couple began dating shortly after meeting during a livestream. Their connection was marked by public announcements and reconciliations. In July, Peters announced their breakup during a live broadcast following an argument. They later reconciled, and in August, Peters revealed that Snyder had her birth control removed as they expressed openness to having a baby. Last month, Snyder contacted Peters, leading to their reunion. She recently accompanied him to a Massachusetts courthouse as he faced criminal charges related to his online activities.

The viral video resurfaced these public dynamics, bringing renewed scrutiny to Peters' content. His online persona is built around extreme looksmaxxing, a community focused on maximizing physical attractiveness. This content includes promoting controversial practices such as bone smashing, which involves striking facial bones to alter appearance. His history includes significant health scares, such as being rushed to a Miami hospital in April 2026 after a suspected overdose during a livestream. He was also banned from the platform Kick in December 2025 for livestreaming a Cybertruck incident involving a pedestrian.

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Snyder Refutes Manipulation Narrative

Despite the backlash, Snyder pushed back against claims that she was coerced or manipulated into the haircut. In a subsequent post on her social media account, she clarified that she wanted to shave her head herself. She stated she was not doing it because she believed her hair was causing her boyfriend's acne. Snyder shared an image of her cut blonde locks sealed inside a zip-lock bag, announcing her intention to donate the hair to a loved one. She urged followers to stop labeling her as mentally unwell for choosing to be stylish and bald.

She referenced iconic figures like Sinead O'Connor and Britney Spears to defend her choice, emphasizing her autonomy over her body. Snyder challenged those who suggested she regretted the transformation by asking if she would have shaved her head if she did not believe she would look stylish bald. Her stance highlighted a clear distinction between her personal aesthetic goals and Peters' fabricated narrative. She asserted her right to make bold stylistic changes without external justification.

Admission of Fabricated Excuse

The situation took another turn when Clavicular eventually admitted that the acne explanation was fabricated. He referred to the post as a sh*t post and an amazing bait tactic designed to generate engagement. This admission confirmed that the initial claim about hair residue causing comedogenic skin issues was not the true motivation for the haircut. The reversal fueled further mockery among internet users, who viewed the incident as a transparent attempt to manufacture controversy. The incident underscores the volatile nature of influencer culture, where fabricated narratives often precede admissions of deceit.

The episode highlights the complex interplay between personal relationships and public performance in the digital age. Peters' reliance on shock value and extreme content to maintain relevance has led to repeated criticism and platform bans. Snyder's independent response demonstrates a resistance to being defined solely by her partner's controversial actions. As the couple navigates ongoing legal and personal challenges, their public interactions continue to draw intense scrutiny from observers and fans alike. The viral nature of the video ensures that the debate over consent, aesthetics, and online manipulation will persist.