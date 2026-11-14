Influence Boardshop Vancouver Island Transitions to Nonprofit Model

Influence Boardshop on Vancouver Island shifts from retail to nonprofit to preserve community hub, seeking donations and volunteers to sustain skate and music programs.

Influence Boardshop, a central skateboarding hub on Vancouver Island, is executing a strategic pivot from a conventional retail enterprise to a nonprofit organization to ensure its long-term survival and community impact. Co-owner Steven Munro announced this structural change as a direct response to the severe financial pressures currently impacting brick-and-mortar retail businesses across Canada. The facility, which has served as a gathering place for skaters, musicians, and artists for years, now faces a critical juncture where traditional sales models can no longer support its operational costs. By restructuring as a nonprofit, the owners aim to preserve the space as a vital community asset that offers more than just skate equipment, focusing instead on sustainability through programming and membership models that prioritize access and inclusion.

Retail Decline Drives Nonprofit Transition Plan

The primary catalyst for Influence Boardshop's decision is the ongoing struggle of independent skateboard shops to compete with online retailers and larger market players. Steven Munro stated that the changing retail landscape has made it increasingly difficult for local businesses to maintain profitability without compromising their core values. To address this, the new nonprofit model will implement scheduled skate sessions tailored for different age groups, featuring affordable drop-in fees and annual memberships to generate consistent revenue. A smaller-scale retail operation will remain within the facility, ensuring that customers can still purchase essential equipment, replacement parts, and wheels, but this will serve as a supplementary income stream rather than the sole financial backbone. This hybrid approach allows the organization to maintain its commercial viability while centering its mission on community service and engagement.

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Community Impact and Youth Support Programs

Carla Hyslop, founder of BOLD Skate, emphasizes that the indoor facility is indispensable for providing a safe and controlled environment for skateboarding instruction, particularly during the wet winter months when outdoor skating becomes impractical. Hyslop, who has operated her instruction business since 2018, notes that many young participants face barriers to joining traditional team sports or feel intimidated by public skateparks. The dedicated indoor space allows her to create opportunities for children and youth who may struggle socially, enabling them to connect through a shared interest without immediate social pressure. She highlights that the facility fosters a sense of belonging and confidence, particularly for girls and other underrepresented groups in a sport historically dominated by men. By maintaining visible role models and an inclusive atmosphere, Hyslop aims to make skateboarding more welcoming and representative of the diverse community it serves.

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Music Integration and Cultural Contributions

Beyond skateboarding, Influence Boardshop has established a significant presence in the local music scene, featuring a stage and musical equipment that host live performances, including punk shows and community events. The organization has a documented history of hosting youth skateboarding competitions, Halloween celebrations, and New Year's Eve activities, reinforcing its role as a multi-purpose cultural center. Through a partnership with the Victoria Music Society, the facility has also facilitated the distribution of musical instruments to local families, with a recent initiative providing approximately $10,000 worth of instruments last year. Steven Munro explains that this broader cultural programming is integral to the nonprofit vision, which seeks to support not only physical recreation but also artistic expression and community cohesion. The transition aims to institutionalize these efforts, ensuring that musical and artistic opportunities remain accessible to residents regardless of economic status.

Call for Volunteers and Professional Expertise

Steven Munro emphasizes that turning this nonprofit vision into reality requires substantial community involvement, including financial donations, volunteer hours, and professional expertise. The organization is actively seeking individuals to serve on the board, as well as accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers to navigate the legal and financial complexities of the transition. Munro stated that a strong governance structure is essential to building a foundation that will allow the facility to serve the community for years to come. He encourages anyone with skills in nonprofit management, finance, or operations to contribute their time and knowledge to support the day-to-day functions of the new entity. Those interested in donating or volunteering can find detailed information on the landing page at influenceboardshop.com, where the owners hope to rally support from individuals who value the space's unique contributions to Vancouver Island's social fabric.