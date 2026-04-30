Inflation Rises Sharply in March, Complicating Fed's Policy Outlook

A key inflation gauge rose 0.7% in March, with annual prices up 3.5%, the most in almost three years. Rising gas prices and persistent core inflation pose challenges for the Federal Reserve.

The latest inflation data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday reveals a concerning trend of rising prices, potentially complicating the Federal Reserve 's monetary policy decisions.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge closely monitored by the Fed, increased by 0.7% in March compared to February, a significant jump from the previous month's figures. On an annual basis, prices have surged by 3.5%, marking the largest increase in nearly three years. This escalation in inflation is primarily driven by escalating energy costs, particularly gasoline prices, which have seen a substantial increase following recent geopolitical events.

However, the impact extends beyond energy, with clothing costs also experiencing a notable rise in March. Digging deeper into the data, core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, rose by 0.3% month-over-month and 3.2% year-over-year. While this figure is slightly lower than the overall inflation rate, it remains above February’s reading of 3%, indicating persistent inflationary pressures within the broader economy.

Simultaneously, Americans’ incomes experienced a modest increase of 0.6% in March, encompassing wages, business income, and government benefits. However, this income growth is being outpaced by the rate of inflation, meaning that consumers’ purchasing power is diminishing. This disparity is further exacerbated by the rising cost of gasoline, which is diverting funds away from other discretionary spending.

Economists at RSM predict that the economy will expand by only 1.7% this year, a downward revision from their earlier estimate of 2.4%, attributing this change to the adverse supply shock caused by the ongoing conflict. The initial benefits from last year’s tax cut legislation and the boom in artificial intelligence investment are being partially offset by these inflationary pressures. The surge in gasoline prices is a major contributor to the overall inflation picture.

The average national price for a gallon of gas has climbed to $4.22, a substantial increase from $2.98 before the recent geopolitical instability. U.S. oil prices, while cooling slightly on Thursday morning, remain elevated at over $105 a barrel, significantly higher than the $67 price point observed prior to the conflict. Despite the focus on core inflation, the Federal Reserve is keenly aware of the impact of higher energy costs on consumers and their potential to fuel broader inflationary trends.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the pain felt by consumers due to rising gas prices and emphasized the Fed’s awareness of the situation. Consumer spending did increase by 0.9% in March, largely reflecting the higher prices, but also indicating some underlying resilience in consumer demand. Overall economic growth in the first quarter of the year reached 1.2%, an improvement over the 0.5% expansion in the final quarter of last year, which was hampered by a government shutdown.

However, the pace of growth has slowed compared to the latter part of last year. The situation presents a complex challenge for the Federal Reserve, which is attempting to balance the need to control inflation with the desire to avoid triggering a recession





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