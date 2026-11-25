US consumer prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier while core inflation accelerated to 3.3%, keeping pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates at its December 8-9 meeting.

US consumer prices rose 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6 percent in September, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The reading showed inflation remains high even as gas prices cooled, a challenge for policymakers at the Federal Reserve.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent from September to October, down from a 0.6 percent increase the previous month. The October report arrived in the same month the US government shut down for a record 43 days, delaying the release of official economic data. Excluding volatile food and energy categories, core inflation accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from a year earlier, up from 3.1 percent in September.

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Core Inflation Accelerates in October

On a monthly basis, core prices rose 0.3 percent for the third month in a row. The stubbornly elevated figures came as the economy expanded at a healthy pace, driven by strong consumer spending and surging business investment. Large technology firms continued to splurge on artificial intelligence and data centers, supporting growth. Consumer spending has been resilient even as persistent inflation raises the costs of many necessities and has soured most Americans on the economy.

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Much of that spending is driven by upper-income households, and there are signs poorer Americans are pulling back. The report left the Fed weighing whether its key interest rate is high enough to cool price increases. The Fed fights inflation by lifting its key rate, which over time can raise borrowing costs for cars, homes and credit cards. By discouraging borrowing and spending, the Fed seeks to cool the economy and inflation.

Many officials have signaled they support raising the Fed short-term rate, and economists expect an increase at the next policy meeting on Dec. 8-9. Solid economic growth and still-high inflation suggest the Fed key rate is not yet high enough to bring price increases down. The October data added to expectations that central bank officials will keep rates elevated for longer. A shopper pushed a cart through a supermarket in Bellflower, California, in a file photo from Feb. 13, 2023.

Fed Prepares for December Rate Decision

Another shopper looked at a product at a Kohl store in Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, according to Associated Press photos. Gas prices retreated during the month, offering some relief at the pump. But the cooling in energy costs was not enough to offset broader price pressures across the economy. The combination of solid growth and sticky inflation has complicated the outlook for monetary policy.

Fed officials have said they will watch incoming data carefully before deciding on the path of interest rates. Economists expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate again at the December meeting. The move would mark another step in the Fed campaign to bring inflation back toward its 2 percent target. For households, the latest figures mean many everyday costs remain higher than a year ago.

Lower-income families have felt the strain most acutely, with some cutting back on discretionary purchases. Upper-income households have continued to spend, helping to sustain economic growth. Their spending has been supported by rising stock prices and home values, even as borrowing costs have increased. The report is one of the last major inflation readings before the Fed December policy meeting.

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Officials will also weigh employment data and other economic indicators as they make their decision. The White House and Congress remain at odds over the budget, and the recent shutdown delayed some economic data releases. The October inflation report was published after the lapse in federal funding ended. Markets have been volatile as investors assess the path of interest rates.

Interest Rate Outlook Remains Uncertain

A December rate increase is widely expected, though the pace of future hikes remains uncertain. The Fed has raised rates repeatedly over the past year in an effort to slow the economy. Officials hope that higher borrowing costs will eventually bring supply and demand into better balance and reduce inflation. Still, the October data showed little sign of rapid progress.

Core prices have now risen 0.3 percent on a monthly basis for three straight months, indicating persistent underlying inflation. Gas prices have cooled in recent weeks, and that could help bring headline inflation down in the coming months. But economists warn that core inflation is more closely tied to the labor market and services costs. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of US economic activity.

Its resilience has been a key driver of growth, but it also risks keeping inflation higher for longer. Fed officials have said they are determined to bring inflation back to their 2 percent goal. They have also signaled they will not hesitate to raise rates further if price pressures do not ease. The next policy meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8-9.

Economists and investors will watch the Fed statement and Chair news conference for clues about the future path of rates.