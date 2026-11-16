Canada inflation expected to rise to 3.2 per cent in October on elevated energy prices

A Reuters poll of economists expects Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.2 per cent in October from 3.1 per cent in September, driven by elevated energy prices, as the Bank of Canada signals more rate hikes may come.

Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have risen to 3.2 per cent in October, up from 3.1 per cent in September, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The data from Statistics Canada is due on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Economists say elevated energy prices remain a key driver of inflation. They will also be watching for signs that rising costs are spreading beyond gas pumps and into other parts of the economy, which could make price pressures more persistent. Some economists warn that higher business costs could push consumer prices up further.

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Bank Of Canada Rate Hikes Signal More Increases

Others say weak demand may limit how much of those costs companies can pass along to shoppers. The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate in October for the first time in more than three years and has signalled that more hikes could be coming. The consumer price index tracks changes in the cost of goods and services typically purchased by Canadian households, offering a snapshot of how prices are affecting consumers' purchasing power.

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The October reading will be closely watched by markets and policymakers as they weigh the path for interest rates into the end of the year and early 2027. Energy prices have stayed elevated in recent months, keeping headline inflation above the Bank of Canada's two per cent target and complicating the central bank's next moves. A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada is seen in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang - The Canadian Press Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the annual rate to tick higher, but the focus will be on core measures that strip out volatile items such as gasoline and food. If those core measures also rise, it would strengthen the case for further rate increases. If they stay contained, the Bank of Canada may have room to hold steady. Businesses have faced higher input costs, including energy, transportation and wages.

Core Measures And Pricing Power Shape Inflation Outlook

Whether those costs reach consumers depends largely on how much pricing power companies have. With demand softening in some sectors, many firms may absorb costs rather than risk losing customers, which would keep a lid on broader inflation. The October CPI report will also provide detail on shelter, food and services prices, which have been key sources of upward pressure in recent readings.

Tuesday's release is one of the last major inflation readings before the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision, making it a critical input for policymakers. Economists say a reading in line with the 3.2 per cent forecast would keep the central bank on a cautious path, with any surprise to the upside raising the odds of another hike. Statistics Canada will publish the consumer price index for October on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST.