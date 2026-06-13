Infantino's World Cup Joke Stirs Controversy in Italy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's sarcastic remark about Italy failing to qualify for the expanded 2026 World Cup has drawn sharp criticism from Italian officials and fans, sparking a debate about sensitivity and leadership in football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ignited a firestorm of criticism in Italy after making a sarcastic remark about the nation's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup .

In an interview with Brazilian broadcaster CazéTV, Infantino was asked about the Azzurri's absence from the tournament, which for the first time features an expanded format with 48 teams. With a grin, he responded: 'Maybe Italy will qualify for a World Cup with 64 teams. Or maybe we'll even increase it to 208 teams.

' The comment, intended as a joke, was immediately perceived as a gratuitous kick at a country that has now missed two consecutive World Cups. Italy's sports minister, Andrea Abodi, reacted with visible irritation and announced plans to demand an explanation from Infantino in a phone call.

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of such remarks from the head of world football's governing body, especially when directed at a nation grappling with the disappointment of failing to reach the sport's biggest stage despite the expanded format. Italy's absence from the 2026 World Cup marks a historic low for a four-time world champion.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, and despite the expansion to 48 teams for 2026, they could not secure a spot, falling in the playoffs. This unprecedented streak of failures has led to soul-searching within Italian football, with discussions about systemic issues in youth development, club rivalries, and the national team's tactical identity. Infantino's remark, therefore, struck a raw nerve.

It was not just a joke; it was a reminder of Italy's fallen status in the football world. The Italian media and public have largely condemned Infantino's comments as tone-deaf and disrespectful. Many point out that the FIFA president, who is of Italian descent himself, should be more sensitive to the nation's footballing struggles. Others argue that the remark was simply a lighthearted attempt at humor and that Italians are overreacting.

Nevertheless, the incident underscores the challenges faced by football administrators when commenting on the fortunes of member associations. The controversy also highlights the growing disconnect between FIFA's leadership and the realities of national teams. Infantino's push for expanded World Cups has been controversial, with critics arguing that it dilutes the quality of the tournament and places undue strain on players.

The 2026 edition, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first with 48 teams, a format that Infantino championed as a way to increase global participation. However, Italy's failure to qualify even with the expanded format suggests that systemic problems cannot be solved by simply adding more slots. The irony of Infantino's joke is that it may have inadvertently drawn attention to the very issues that FIFA's reforms are meant to address.

As Italy's sports minister seeks a conversation with Infantino, the football world watches to see how the FIFA president will handle the fallout. Whether his comment was a harmless jest or a sign of insensitivity, it has certainly added another layer of complexity to the already fraught relationship between FIFA and one of its most historically significant member nations.

The response from Infantino and FIFA will likely shape how this incident is remembered and could influence future interactions between the governing body and its members. Ultimately, this episode serves as a reminder that words from the top of world football carry weight, and even a seemingly small joke can have large repercussions





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