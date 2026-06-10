Infantino Defends World Cup Ticket Prices Amid Legal Scrutiny

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the pricing structure for the 2026 World Cup during a press conference in Mexico City, drawing comparisons to U.S. sports playoffs and welcoming state investigations. He addressed the denial of a Somali referee's entry and praised FIFA for ensuring Iran's participation amid tensions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the media in Mexico City ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off with a match between Mexico and South Africa.

The conference focused largely on the contentious issue of ticket pricing for the tournament, which spans 48 nations and 104 games across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ticket prices started at US$140, but some premium seats for the final in New Jersey were listed as high as $32,970. After widespread criticism, FIFA allocated 130,000 tickets at a $60 price point to national fan groups, a small fraction of the total 6 to 7 million tickets available.

Infantino argued the average ticket price was under $500, comparable to playoff pricing for major U.S. sports leagues like the NBA and NHL, though this comparison primarily holds for resale markets rather than initial face-value offerings. He expressed confidence in the face of investigations by attorneys general in several U.S. states, stating that FIFA consulted top legal counsel before sales commenced and welcomed scrutiny.

Infantino also commented on the situation of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States, calling it unfortunate and urging calm, while acknowledging FIFA's limited power over sovereign immigration decisions. Additionally, he highlighted FIFA's role in securing Iran's participation despite geopolitical tensions, noting the team's adjusted training camp in Mexico. The press conference was notably more composed than his Qatar 2022 remarks, where he delivered a controversial speech addressing human rights critics.

Infantino, 50 and FIFA president since 2010, plans to seek re-election for a term extending to 2031. He also kept an empty seat in solidarity with French journalist Christophe Gleizes, imprisoned in Algeria





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA Gianni Infantino 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices Iran Referee Legal Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A look at FIFA World Cup watch parties across the GTAThe official City of Toronto FIFA Fan Festival will be held at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, located at 250 Fort York Blvd.

Read more »

Fact File: Bogus FIFA websites feed World Cup ticket scamsWebsites claiming to offer FIFA World Cup tickets and hotel packages are appearing online ahead of the tournament’s June 11 kickoff.

Read more »

Who are the stars coming to Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup?Some of soccer’s biggest names could take the field in Vancouver during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with stars from Canada, Belgium, Egypt, Turkey, and Switzerland named in squads for matches at BC Place.

Read more »

Where to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: TSN Broadcast & Streaming ScheduleLooking for where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live in Canada? Stream matches on TSN, CTV, and Crave. Get the full TV and streaming broadcast schedule here.

Read more »