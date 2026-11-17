Industry Minister Melanie Joly will meet Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and Ontario and Unifor officials Friday as Ottawa faces questions about its knowledge of the Brampton plant sale to Roshel.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly is set to meet with Stellantis once again on Friday over the automaker's sale of its Brampton, Ontario plant, her office told CTV News.

The meeting follows public scrutiny of the deal and questions about how much the federal government knew before it was announced. According to Joly's press secretary Mathis Denis, the meeting will be with Stellantis Global CEO Antonio Filosa, along with officials from the Ontario government and the union Unifor in Toronto. CTV News has reached out to Stellantis for comment on Friday's meeting.

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Stellantis Plans Brampton Plant Sale

After months of speculation, Stellantis announced its plan to sell the Brampton plant, which has been idled since 2023, to Roshel, a Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer. More than 2,200 workers have been on lay-off pay. The federal government initially expressed outrage at the announcement and pledged to hold the company accountable. Prime Minister Mark Carney called the move a betrayal, and Joly threatened to sue Stellantis if it sold the plant.

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Carney a day later called the sale a partial solution. Multiple sources, however, have told CTV News that senior officials within both the Prime Minister's Office and Joly's office were aware of the proposed sale for months. Behind the scenes, those officials did not stand in the way of it advancing.

Government Lobbying Records Reveal Contacts

Lobby records also show high-level meetings between government officials and both Stellantis and Roshel in the months leading up to the sale, adding to questions about Ottawa's involvement and knowledge of the deal. Late last week, despite threatening to sue, Joly said the federal government would also offer Stellantis an aggressive package to prevent the sale. She did not rule out more taxpayer money going to the company.

If it is to save the plant, we would be actually doing what we have done with Ford, what we have done with Honda, and what we have done with Toyota, and what we are willing to do with all automakers and auto suppliers that are affected by the tariffs, Joly said in an interview with CTV Question Period on Sunday. In 2022, the federal government committed up to 529 million dollars to Stellantis to retool both its plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ontario.

Records show 222 million dollars had been paid out as of March 2025. Stellantis has offered to pay back 24 million dollars to the federal government. The Brampton plant has been idled since 2023, and the sale to Roshel has drawn intense scrutiny from workers, the union and opposition figures. The Friday meeting in Toronto brings together the key players: the federal industry minister, the Stellantis global chief executive, Ontario government officials and Unifor.

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It comes as Ottawa faces mounting pressure to explain what it knew and when. The federal government has faced repeated questions over its involvement in and knowledge of the plant sale prior to the announcement last week. Joly's office says the meeting is set for Friday, though no further details were provided. With files from CTV News' Vassy Kapelos, Marieke Walsh and Spencer Van Dyk