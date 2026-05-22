Indonesia is upgrading its trade policies for vital commodities, much like a hostile takeover of major industries, with far-ranging global effects. The centralization of the country's trade could lead to more American investment as well, as it competes with China for key resources. However, the government's tight control may deter other entities, particularly those from China, from further investment. The policy aims to increase tax revenues and tighten oversight in strategic commodity trade. Meanwhile, as Indonesia's biggest trading partner, China has been closely monitoring the plan and contemplating how it could impact their further cooperation.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is overhauling its trade policies for key commodities in a sudden move that some experts liken to a hostile takeover of major industries in the resource-rich nation, with global implications.

Indonesia has mandates that a newly set up state-owned enterprise, PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSSI), will handle the country's exports of coal, palm oil, and iron alloys by September. President Prabowo's aim is to increase tax revenues, which have dwindled due to the depletion of government reserves. Indonesia, with its vast reserves of commodities like nickel, is a crucial supplier to China, which has been closely watching the country's moves and contemplating the impact on their further cooperation.

The new policy represents a governance reform, a step toward strengthening credibility in managing strategic commodity trade in an orderly and accountable manner. Privatized companies will transfer their import and export transactions to DSSI, which will takeover all trade transactions with foreign buyers by September





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Indonesia Trade Policy Overhaul Commodities Mandate Iron Alloys Exports PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia Tax Revenues President Prabowo Chinese Companies Global Implications

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