Indigenous Woman's High-Risk Factors in Healthcare Under Scrutiny at Ontario Inquest

An Ontario coroner's inquest into the 2021 death of Heather Winterstein, a 24-year-old Indigenous woman, is examining how intersecting biases and systemic racism within the healthcare system may have contributed to her death from sepsis after seeking treatment for body pain. Expert testimony highlights the pervasive stereotypes faced by Indigenous patients, impacting diagnosis and care.

Heather Winterstein, a young Indigenous woman, was at a significantly elevated risk of encountering multiple layers of bias when seeking medical attention, an Ontario coroner's inquest into her 2021 hospital death was informed. The inquest, focusing on the circumstances surrounding Winterstein's passing at a St. Catharines hospital, heard testimony detailing how her personal circumstances, combined with systemic issues, may have contributed to a negative outcome within the healthcare system.

Dr. Suzanne Shoush, a family physician specializing in the healthcare experiences of Indigenous individuals, presented expert evidence to the inquest jury. Her testimony aimed to illuminate how deeply ingrained biases and harmful stereotypes can negatively impact the healthcare system's functioning and the quality of care received by Indigenous patients. Winterstein, aged 24, tragically died from sepsis, a life-threatening condition resulting from an overwhelming immune response to a bacterial infection that damages the body's own tissues and organs. Her death occurred on December 10, 2021, following two consecutive days of seeking treatment at the St. Catharines hospital's emergency department for severe body pain stemming from a fall.

Dr. Shoush, who also serves as the Indigenous faculty lead at the University of Toronto's department of family and community medicine, testified that Winterstein was at a heightened risk of being assessed based on social and behavioural assumptions rather than on objective clinical indicators. Dr. Shoush articulated the pervasive nature of anti-Indigenous racism within Canada's healthcare system, attributing its roots to colonialism. She highlighted that Indigenous physicians constitute less than one percent of doctors nationwide, a statistic that underscores the systemic disparities. 'We often assume the worst about Indigenous patients,' Dr. Shoush stated, listing common, damaging stereotypes: 'We assume they're homeless, we assume they're lazy, we assume they're unemployed, we assume they are suffering from substance use disorder, that they don't help themselves, that they are unhygienic, that they have lower intelligence, that they… are unwilling to follow instructions and are sometimes even unable to understand clinical instructions.' She emphasized that for Indigenous people in Canada, these ingrained biases contribute to critical health inequities, including shorter life expectancies, an increased incidence of preventable deaths, and longer wait times for essential care.

Winterstein, a member of the Cayuga Nation with ancestral ties to Six Nations of the Grand River, was the subject of concerns raised by her family and community organizations regarding the potential role of addiction discrimination and anti-Indigenous racism in her treatment. The inquest previously heard that during Winterstein's initial emergency department visit on December 9, the attending physician diagnosed her symptoms as stemming from 'social issues,' noting a history of generalized anxiety and substance use in her medical records. Dr. Shoush explained that such attributions significantly increase the likelihood of bias and stereotyping, diminishing the credibility of a patient's self-reported pain. She pointed out that language related to intravenous drug use frequently appeared in Winterstein's medical documentation, even in its initial paragraphs. 'Heather is an Indigenous woman who had layers of stigmatized characteristics,' Dr. Shoush observed, adding that 'Stereotypes compound each other.' She shared her personal experiences as an Indigenous woman with a Black father, acknowledging that even she is not immune to anti-Indigenous bias due to the deeply ingrained and cultural nature of these stereotypes.

Under cross-examination, Dr. Shoush strongly endorsed the critical necessity of Indigenous cultural safety training for all front-line healthcare staff. She likened its importance to CPR training for cardiac arrest, stating, 'This is life-saving and... life-protecting it's critical.' She stressed that such comprehensive training must extend to every individual working within a hospital environment, from administrative and support staff to senior management and board members. Dr. Shoush concluded by emphasizing a fundamental truth: 'The most important person in the hospital is not the doctor: it's the person who answers you when you ask for help.'





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