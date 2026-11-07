Indigenous Turnout Surges in Alberta Referendum to Reject Separation

First Nations and Metis voters in Alberta dramatically increased turnout to overwhelmingly reject provincial separation and restrictive immigration questions in the October 19 referendum.

Indigenous communities across Alberta demonstrated unprecedented political engagement during the provincial referendum held on October 19, casting ballots in numbers that far exceeded previous provincial elections. A comprehensive analysis of polling data reveals that Native voters turned out in massive numbers to overwhelmingly support remaining part of Canada while fiercely rejecting a series of questions related to immigration and constitutional changes. This historic participation rate underscores a significant shift in political behavior among First Nations and Metis populations within the province.

Voter Turnout Exceeds Previous Elections Significantly

The Globe and Mail examined voting records from 61 polling stations situated on First Nations reserves and Metis settlements to understand the scale of this political mobilization. The data indicates that Indigenous voters cast ballots nearly four times more than the total votes cast in these same geographic areas during the 2023 Alberta provincial election. Certain nations witnessed a dramatic surge in participation, with some communities seeing voter increases ranging from 500 per cent to over 1,200 per cent compared to the previous election cycle.

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The intensity of this engagement was evident in the results, as nearly 95 per cent of Indigenous participants voted to remain in Canada. This figure stands approximately 20 percentage points higher than the support for staying within Canada observed among the rest of the Alberta population. Kainai Nation Chief Travis Plaited Hair acknowledged the surprise at the high level of community involvement, stating that officials had underestimated the response from their communities. He emphasized that the communities made their position clear, expressing strong disapproval of the proposed changes.

Legal Challenges Preceded the High Participation Rate

This surge in voting occurred months after First Nations in Alberta initiated legal challenges against the provincial government regarding the legality of a separation referendum. These nations argued that any move toward provincial independence would violate existing treaties with the Crown and breach the government's duty to consult Indigenous peoples on matters affecting their rights. The legal battle forced the government to reconsider how the referendum would be structured and who would be involved in the process.

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Two Alberta judges ruled that First Nations must be considered in the decision to call a referendum on provincial independence. In a December decision, Court of King's Bench Justice Colin Feasby stated that First Nations, as founding partners in the creation of Alberta, cannot be ignored or bypassed as the province contemplates its future. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith appealed a May court ruling that also went against her government, before subsequently calling the referendum with wording that attempted to sidestep the court's specific concerns.

Community Mobilization Drives Political Engagement

Before voters went to the polls, various First Nations expressed concerns that their members were not given the opportunity to vote in advance polls due to staff shortages. Despite these logistical hurdles, many communities organized robust get-out-the-vote campaigns to ensure their voices were heard. Kainai Nation, also known as the Blood Tribe, participated alongside the Blackfoot Confederacy, which includes the Siksika Nation and Piikani Nation, in these efforts.

Kainai held an information rally the week before the referendum, featuring a vehicle parade from Cardston to Moses Lake to demonstrate support for treaty rights. Chief Plaited Hair noted that these activities significantly boosted interest in the referendum and ultimately influenced the vote. Kainai saw the number of ballots cast at its polling stations increase by about 554 per cent compared to the 2023 provincial election. Similarly, Siksika Nation, located about an hour east of Calgary, saw a ballot increase of about 715 per cent on referendum day.

Rejection of Immigration and Citizenship Restrictions

The referendum included questions that resonated deeply with Indigenous values and treaty rights, leading to strong opposition. On the first half of the referendum questions regarding immigration, 75 to 85 per cent of Indigenous people voted No, compared with 42 to 48 per cent in the rest of the province. Both Blackfoot chiefs believed that their members voted according to strong traditional values, noting that their nations and families extend beyond the Canada-U.S. border.

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Siksika Chief Samuel Crowfoot explained that many elders in the past discouraged voting in provincial elections, viewing them as validating a colonial system. However, the current political climate prompted a different response. He stated that issues related to immigration have the ability to affect treaty rights, making these questions particularly significant. For question five, which addressed proof of Canadian citizenship for voting, about 79 per cent of Indigenous voters rejected the idea, versus 42 per cent in the province overall.

Opposition to Government Policies Shapes Outcome

Experts suggest that strong opposition by First Nations to the United Conservative Party government led by Premier Danielle Smith was a primary driver for the high turnout. Matthew Wildcat, director of Indigenous Governance and Partnership at the University of Alberta, described this opposition as the number one explanation for the surge. He argued that far-right political circles are very hostile to the rights and distinctiveness of Indigenous peoples, prompting people to vote as a political demonstration against the government.

Mr. Wildcat, a member of Ermineskin Cree Nation, noted that his community, part of the four nations of Maskwacis, saw a voter increase of about 293 per cent. He added that while the citizenship proof requirement might not necessarily hurt Indigenous people specifically, it would affect marginalized and vulnerable communities. This widespread rejection of restrictive measures highlights the profound impact of the referendum on Indigenous political identity in Alberta.