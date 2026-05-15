Indigenous Tourism Organizations Withdraw Support from ITAC Over Financial Management and Transparency Concerns

Three Indigenous tourism organizations have terminated their relationship with the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC) expressing concern about 'financial mismanagement and lack of transparency in fund allocation.' They plan to establish another national tourism organization and invite other organizations to join in the coming months.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO), Indigenous Tourism B.C. ( ITBC ), and Nova Scotia Indigenous Tourism Enterprise Network ( NSITEN ) have withdrawn support from the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada ( ITAC ) due to concerns about financial mismanagement and lack of transparency in fund allocation.

The organizations have signed an MOU to establish another national tourism organization and will invite other organizations to join in the coming months. ITBC Chair Brenda Baptiste stated that the decision follows escalating public concerns and that ITBC had identified unresolved issues regarding ITAC's conduct, direction, and governance. The organizations sought resolution through mediation with ITAC's CEO and board but were not met with meaningful participation.

ITAC's president and CEO, Keith Henry, stated that ITAC had received letters of support for restoring federal investment and had held meetings with the U.K. funding partner but still expected the deposit to arrive within approximately two weeks. The actual core issue here for Indigenous tourism in Canada is a lack of commitment and investments to infrastructure





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Indigenous Tourism ITAC ITBC NSITEN Deteriorating Relationship Lack Of Transparency Financial Mismanagement Funding Organization Business Growth British Charity Sagrada Familia Cathedral

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