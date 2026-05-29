Indigenous Students and Staff at Cambrian College Donate Over $2,000 to Junction Creek Stewardship Committee

A donation of $2,068 raised at Cambrian College's annual powwow supports the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee's youth-focused water stewardship initiatives, reflecting Indigenous teachings on water as life and the importance of protecting waterways.

At Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario, a powerful demonstration of Indigenous values has resulted in a significant donation to the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee (JCSC).

The funds, totaling $2,068, were raised during the college’s annual powwow, an event that this year honored the theme Nibi Bimaadiziimagad: Gda-Mnaadenmaanaanig E’masaanmaajig Nibi, meaning Water is Life: Honouring our Water Walkers. This theme resonated deeply with the Indigenous students and employees who organized the fundraiser, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting waterways and ecosystems. The powwow, a vibrant celebration of Indigenous culture, featured handcrafted items created by students, which were sold to raise money.

The initial amount of $1,034 was matched by the Cambrian Indigenous Student Circle (CISC), doubling the contribution. Andrea Dokis, director of Cambrian’s Wabnode Centre for Indigenous Services, expressed pride in the students’ efforts.

‘Every year at powwow, our students like to fundraise to give back to the community, and supporting the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee was a perfect fit this year because of our theme,’ she said. She highlighted the cultural significance of water walkers—women who serve as spiritual caretakers and protectors of water in Indigenous traditions.

The JCSC’s dedication to improving, maintaining, and revitalizing the local watershed aligns with these teachings, emphasizing the collective responsibility to care for water that sustains communities and future generations. Avery Bois, mentor with the CISC, reinforced this message.

‘In Indigenous teachings, water is life, and we recognize the important responsibility we all share in protecting and caring for the waters that sustain our communities. Inspired by the teachings and in honour of our water walkers, this contribution reflects our commitment to stewardship, connection to the land, and ensuring our future generations will have what they need to thrive.

’ The donation will support youth-focused water stewardship initiatives, promoting environmental learning, community-led restoration, and care for local ecosystems along Junction Creek. The Junction Creek Stewardship Committee, a Sudbury-based nonprofit, works to protect and enhance the Junction Creek watershed through education, restoration, and advocacy. Jaclyn Groom, program support and philanthropy coordinator at JCSC, expressed gratitude: ‘We are very honoured to have been chosen as the charity of choice this year at Cambrian College’s powwow.

Sudbury is known as the City of Lakes and ensuring our water courses are clean and healthy is a mission shared by ourselves and the Indigenous students and employees at Cambrian College. We are very grateful for their support. ’ The partnership highlights the intersection of Indigenous knowledge and environmental stewardship, showcasing how community events can foster meaningful change. Beyond the donation, the powwow served as a platform to celebrate Indigenous culture and raise awareness about water conservation.

The Cambrian Indigenous Student Circle and Wabnode Centre for Indigenous Services continue to support Indigenous students and employees, providing culturally appropriate events and services. This initiative not only aids local environmental efforts but also strengthens cultural ties and education within the college and broader Sudbury community





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indigenous Water Stewardship Donation Cambrian College Junction Creek

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Key Sens. Cruz, Cantwell look to break college sports logjam in Congress with a bipartisan billWASHINGTON (AP) — Two key senators involved in a long-simmering debate over fixing college sports will introduce a bipartisan bill designed to break a congressional logjam that would regulate payments to players, limit them to one “free” transfer ove

Read more »

B.C. Indigenous relations face 'fraught context' but treaty commissioner undeterredRelations between the British Columbia government and First Nations plunged this year as Premier David Eby grappled with how or whether to amend the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which he once championed.

Read more »

Two MPs rescind requests to remove Indigenous references from federal riding namesA total of 19 riding name-change requests were included in Bill C-25, which is currently at committee stage in the House. The Senate begins its pre-study of the bill on May 27.

Read more »

CBTU launches Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan - Daily Commercial NewsOTTAWA — Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU) has announced the release of its Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP), a national, structured framework that’s designed to advance Indigenous participation, leadership and economic opportunity...

Read more »