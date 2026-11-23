Indigenous leaders told a Senate committee that Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, was advanced without adequate consultation, as the House committee continues extended review of the legislation.

Indigenous leaders are raising concerns about consultation and reconciliation as the Senate examines the federal government's Building Canada Strong Act, known as Bill C-39. The Senate heard from several Indigenous leaders on Monday as the bill continues to undergo review in both chambers of Parliament.

A House of Commons legislative committee is also studying the bill. Andrea Sandmaier, president of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, which represents more than 78,000 residents in Alberta, told senators the committee hearing may be the only opportunity for a Métis government to have its voice heard on the legislation. She said no Métis government was provided the opportunity to testify at the House committee. Sandmaier also questioned what the legislation could mean for reconciliation, saying it feels like moving backwards.

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Building Canada Strong Act objectives and criticism

The Building Canada Strong Act has two main objectives: accelerate the approval process for major projects by reducing regulatory timelines and amend the Canada Labour Code in an effort to reduce labour disruptions. The legislation has faced criticism over the government's approach and the speed at which it is moving through Parliament.

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Conservative MP Dan Albas, the party's critic for economic development, told the House legislative committee on Bill C-39 last week that it seems the government is hell-bent on seeing this bill passed as fast as possible. A House of Commons committee has been holding extended sessions, examining proposed amendments to the bill line-by-line. The review has stretched through the weekend and into late-night sittings, with the legislation emerging largely unchanged so far.

Senate hearings highlight consultation concerns

The lengthy sessions have also led to heated exchanges among committee members, including an incident last week in which committee chair James Maloney was heard swearing. Maloney said this is f--king stupid, come on, after a back-and-forth exchange between MPs and before pausing proceedings. Witnesses appearing before the Senate committee expressed varying levels of support or opposition to the legislation's objectives but stressed the importance of meaningful consultation and collaboration with Indigenous communities.

Grand Chief of the Cree Nation Government Paul John Murdoch told senators the goal should not simply be to issue permits as quickly as possible, asking what the goal is at the end of the day. Murdoch asked whether the goal is to have a permit as fast as possible at any cost, or development that everybody can feel a part of.

Wet'suwet'en chief opposes the Bill C-39

The Hereditary Chief of Tsayu Clan from the Wet'suwet'en Nation, Na'Moks John Ridsdale, told the Senate committee he opposes Bill C-39 as is. He asked senators to learn from their experience before giving this government more power to destroy Indigenous lands and force people into the courts and onto the streets to defend them. The legislation remains under review, with further debate expected in the coming weeks.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney's majority government is expected to be able to push the bill through largely as it sees fit.