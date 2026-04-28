Indigenous Designer Tammy Wolfe to Showcase Work at Tokyo Fashion Week

Tammy Wolfe, an Indigenous designer from Norway House Cree Nation, will present her designs at Tokyo Fashion Week, using her platform to advocate for MMIWG2S+ and honor her mother’s memory.

Tammy Wolfe , a remarkable Indigenous designer from Norway House Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, is poised to present her deeply meaningful creations at Tokyo Fashion Week this June.

Wolfe’s journey into the world of design began at the tender age of eight with self-taught beadwork, a skill honed through dedication and a profound connection to her heritage. Growing up, she lacked access to the readily available online tutorials of today, relying instead on innate talent and a strong cultural foundation.

Her designs, encompassing stunning dresses and intricately beaded earrings, are far more than mere aesthetic pieces; they are powerful narratives woven with personal experiences and a commitment to social justice. Wolfe’s work is deeply rooted in advocacy for Truth and Reconciliation and the 94 Calls to Action, specifically focusing on the critical issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S+).

Red Hummingbird Designs, her Winnipeg-based brand, serves as a platform to amplify the voices and stories of those affected by this ongoing crisis. This commitment stems from a deeply personal tragedy: the murder of her mother, Holly Wolfe Sinclair, when Tammy was just a young girl. The unresolved nature of her mother’s case has cast a long shadow over her life and the lives of her family, creating a void that fuels her artistic expression.

She has created a poignant red dress titled “Remembering Our Loved Ones” as a tribute to her mother, a powerful symbol of remembrance and a call for justice. Wolfe firmly believes in the importance of sharing these stories, hoping her art will inspire action and raise awareness about the continuing crisis. Her designs have already garnered recognition across Canada, featured at events like the 25th anniversary of the Manito Ahbee Festival in Winnipeg and Saskatchewan Fashion Week.

Wolfe’s artistic process incorporates materials that resonate with Indigenous identity, such as fox fur and birch bark, further enriching the cultural significance of her work. This invitation to Tokyo Fashion Week marks a pivotal moment in her career, representing the first time her designs will be showcased on an international stage. While acknowledging the excitement, she also expresses a natural sense of apprehension about presenting her work in one of the world’s leading fashion capitals.

Chantal Fiola, associate vice-president of Indigenous engagement at the University of Winnipeg, has long admired Wolfe’s work and emphasizes the importance of providing Indigenous artists with global platforms. Fiola believes this opportunity is invaluable for raising awareness about crucial topics and fostering connections within the international art community. Wolfe is not only elevating her own profile but also creating opportunities for other Indigenous talent, bringing an all-Indigenous team of models from Canada and the United States to Tokyo.

Ultimately, her work is a testament to resilience, remembrance, and the enduring power of Indigenous artistry, ensuring her mother’s story is never forgotten and celebrating the beauty and depth of Indigenous culture. She views her art as a collective expression of Indigenous stories and identity, emphasizing that Indigenous people are far more than the narratives of hardship they often face





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