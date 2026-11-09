Indigenous Cultural Burning Gains Momentum in Canada as Wildfire Risk Grows

Indigenous fire practitioners and researchers are reviving cultural burning practices to reduce wildfire risk in Canada, with new government support and scientific evidence, though the country still lags far behind the United States in prescribed fire use.

Spring arrives in patches on Leona Antoine's field in the Nicola River valley. Snow retreats, leaving islands of wet grass scattered across her family's land.

It is an invitation to carry on a practice she first learned from her grandfather. Antoine, who is Syilx and Nlaka'pamux, remembers her grandfather's joy when he would drop a match and watch a low, patchy fire creep across the field. The fire cleared away dead brush, allowing sunlight to reach the ground. Nutrients got recycled back to the soil.

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Within weeks, fresh green grass would shoot up alongside huckleberries and other traditional medicines, she said. Antoine, a former forest firefighter and forestry consultant living in Merritt, British Columbia, calls it good fire. Her grandfather came of age when Indigenous communities were largely outlawed from applying it. Now, decades of aggressive forest fire suppression and climate-fuelled extreme weather have left Canada's forests primed to burn.

Her field, hemmed in by a highway and crossed by the Trans Mountain pipeline, is part of British Columbia's increasingly flammable southern interior. Towns like Lytton and Summerland have become shorthand for recent megafires. Antoine says her grandson's first home was a hotel room after his family was twice displaced by out-of-control blazes over the last five years, the most intense stretch of B.C. wildfire seasons on record. We keep reacting to these catastrophic fires, Antoine said.

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How can we restore our practices and our teachings and our culture into the future, where we're actually restoring our ecosystems, where it's sustainable? What Antoine is doing in the Nicola Valley is part of a movement among Indigenous fire practitioners and researchers to put strategic, controlled burns back on the land, outside peak wildfire season.

Indigenous fire practitioners cultivate healthier landscapes

Those low-intensity fires not only protect communities by clearing dead debris and depriving future out-of-control fires of fuel, practitioners say, but they cultivate healthier landscapes and put Indigenous people back at the centre of land stewardship. Mother Nature is already making up our minds for us, said Antoine, chair of the Salish Firekeepers Society, a non-profit advocating for Indigenous cultural burns and land stewardship practices. That movement appears to be gaining momentum.

A recent Senate report on Canada's escalating wildfire crisis highlighted cultural burning and recommended the federal government boost financial and logistical support for Indigenous-led fire management. In Ontario, the province recently relaxed legislation making it so Indigenous communities no longer have to apply for a fire permit for cultural burns if the provincial ministry is notified in advance. Several provincial wildfire agencies, including B.C.

's, publicly support the practice. A recent study out of northern Australia linked a decline in the extent and severity of bush fires to Indigenous-led controlled burns. Another study out of Stanford University linked controlled burns to a roughly 16 per cent drop in fire intensity and a 14 per cent drop in smoke emissions.

Canada lags behind United States in prescribed burns

Yet, fighting fire with fire is one of the most underused wildfire mitigation tools in Canada, lagging far behind in use compared to the United States. Wildfire agencies in Canada set prescribed fires on about 110 square kilometres this past year, mostly in B.C. , according to a report from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

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While that was the highest annual total of the past decade, it still pales in comparison to the United States, where the federal Forest Service alone routinely oversees prescribed fires on thousands of square kilometres of land each year. Amy Cardinal Christianson, the director of fire stewardship at the Indigenous Leadership Institute and a former research scientist with the Canadian Forest Service, attributes Canada's hesitation partly to a risk-averse culture driven by liability fears and historical accidents where prescribed fires burned out of hand.

Canada directs far more resources to fighting wildfires than it does preventing them. But a fire put out is just a fire deferred, said Christianson, who is Cree-Metis from northern Alberta. What if more money spent on fighting wildfires supported Indigenous fire guardians, people knowledgeable about their own culture and territories, with reliable funding and training to safely steward the land year-round?

Those are the people that can make those decisions about where the fires need to happen that will be most impactful for their communities, said Christianson, who left the forest service and pursued more direct advocacy for Indigenous fire stewardship. It's so much more than just a tool because it's so connected to who we are as people and that important relationship and responsibility we have just for land stewardship. The challenge to revive cultural burns extends across Canada.

Daylan Chookomolin transitions from novice to fire manager

Daylan Chookomolin didn't plan to work fighting forest fires. In 2018, he was working at a youth program in Weenusk First Nation when he noticed a smoke column rising above the community to the north. He followed it, to be nosy, and soon found himself running supply errands and working the hose line, he said.

Standing near a crown fire for the first time, seeing a wall of flames and listening to it roar like a jet engine, inspired fascination, not fear, he said. Growing up, Chookomolin says he remembers how people in the community, just south of Hudson Bay in northern Ontario, would burn their lawns every spring before conditions greened up.

He figured at the time it was just a bit of lawn care and only later recognized it as something more deeply rooted. Reviving those cultural burns on a larger scale is an uphill battle for Chookomolin. Now, as the community's fire management co-ordinator, he trains and manages fire crews, working to bring back the practices his elders once used.