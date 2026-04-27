Indigenous Businesses: The Untapped Engine of Canada’s Economic Growth

Indigenous businesses in Canada are driving economic growth, creating jobs, and stabilizing communities, yet their contributions remain underrecognized. Supported by NACCA and Indigenous Financial Institutions, these enterprises are outperforming traditional lenders, generating billions in GDP, and fostering social well-being. As Canada invests in infrastructure, the inclusion of Indigenous businesses is not just an opportunity but a necessity for national prosperity.

Indigenous businesses in Canada are a driving force in the national economy, yet their contributions often go unrecognized. These enterprises are expanding rapidly, maintaining strong financial discipline, and playing a crucial role in the country’s supply chains.

Far from being emerging players, they are the backbone of Canada’s economic growth, with the only question being whether the nation will fully harness their potential or continue to hinder it. Supported by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) and 51 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs), Indigenous entrepreneurs are achieving what much of the broader economy struggles with: genuine growth, community development, and financial prudence.

In 2022, this network provided $109.7 million in loans, a figure that surged to $176 million by 2025—a 60.1% increase in just three years. This growth is particularly notable as it occurs in regions where commercial banks often hesitate to invest, deeming them 'too hard.

' These funds translate into hundreds of millions in GDP annually, fueling job creation, equipment purchases, contract wins, and local economic circulation in communities vital to resource projects and supply chains. NACCA, now three decades old, and some of its IFIs, with four decades of experience, have transformed modest public investments into jobs, incomes, and community stability. The economic impact is profound.

A study by the Conference Board of Canada revealed that IFI-driven investments between 2016 and 2021 generated $876.6 million in GDP and $514.8 million in labor income from a total investment of $813.2 million. The research also found that every dollar lent by Indigenous Financial Institutions created approximately $3.60 in GDP, with over $212 million in direct GDP impact from Indigenous-led food production and services alone.

Applying this model to NACCA’s recent lending shows its current impact: last year’s $176 million in loans is estimated to have supported over $641 million in GDP and nearly $380 million in income for Indigenous workers and entrepreneurs. This growth is not only substantial but also responsible, with a repayment rate exceeding 95%, a 38.8% increase in businesses owned or co-owned by Indigenous women, a rise in clients under 35, and active lending across all ten provinces and three territories.

Over 30 years, this impact has added $12.7 billion to GDP, created 181,000 steady jobs, and generated over $7.6 billion in labor income. This performance surpasses many of Canada’s other programs, reflecting a model built on trust, local expertise, and accountability. The social benefits of the NACCA IFI network are as impressive as the financial gains.

Over the past decade, this Indigenous-led system has improved access to health and mental health support, enhanced food and housing security, and increased income stability for families. These gains translate into tens of thousands of better outcomes for Indigenous people: more stable homes, steadier paychecks, and communities that feel more secure and hopeful. Why does this matter for Canada’s future?

As governments invest over $126 billion in nation-building infrastructure, from clean energy to transportation, the question isn’t whether Indigenous businesses are ready to participate—they have been for a long time. The real question is whether Canada will ensure their inclusion for the benefit of all Canadians. With NACCA and the IFI network, the path to prosperity already exists.

This isn’t a pilot project or an experiment; it’s a mature, Indigenous-designed financial ecosystem delivering measurable economic and social returns year after year. These institutions provide capital, business support, and trusted local relationships in areas where traditional lenders often don’t operate. They’re not just financing businesses; they’re building stronger local economies and brighter futures for Indigenous communities and Canada as a whole.

From May 5th to 7th, thought leaders, government partners, and stakeholders will gather at the 7th NACCA Indigenous Prosperity Forum in Gatineau, Quebec, to continue advancing this pathway to prosperity





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Indigenous Businesses NACCA Economic Growth Indigenous Financial Institutions Canada’S Economy

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