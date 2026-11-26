Bihar politician Anant Singh hosted a massive wedding for his daughter Shivangi Singh, inviting 400,000 guests to a lavish ceremony featuring a vegetarian feast for half a million people and multiple helipads. The event caused severe traffic congestion and required organizers to manage massive crowds of spectators and VIPs.

Indian politician Anant Singh and his wife Neelam Devi hosted an extraordinary wedding ceremony for their daughter, Shivangi Singh, in the eastern state of Bihar.

Massive Village Wedding Draws Huge Crowd

The event, which took place in Singh's native village of Nadawan, saw the couple invite approximately 400,000 guests to the festivities. This staggering number of attendees transformed a local village wedding into a massive logistical challenge that drew national attention. The scale of the celebration was immense, even by the standards of India's famously extravagant multi-day weddings. Guests were treated to a massive vegetarian feast that included 500,000 pieces of traditional sweets.

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This culinary operation was supported by an army of 500 dedicated chefs and cooks who worked tirelessly to serve the enormous crowd. The arrival of the newlyweds was marked by significant fanfare and display of wealth. The bride, Shivangi Singh, arrived at the venue in a luxury BMW vehicle.

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Meanwhile, the groom traveled in a convoy consisting of around 200 cars, creating a long line of vehicles that added to the visual spectacle of the occasion. Transportation to the venue was heavily facilitated by the organizers. Five helipads were constructed specifically to ferry in VIP guests from distant locations.

Helicopters Cause Dust And Traffic Chaos

However, each helicopter touchdown whipped up large clouds of dust that swept through the dense crowds of curious onlookers gathered nearby. The sheer volume of people caused severe disruptions in the surrounding infrastructure. Roads leading to the wedding venue ground to a complete standstill due to the traffic chaos. One politician, unable to force his way through the congested roads, was forced to abandon his car and ride a tractor across farm fields to finally reach the venue.

Spectators scrambled for any vantage point to witness the lavish celebrations. Images published by the Press Trust of India showed thousands of people jostling for a glimpse of the sprawling venue. Others perched precariously atop trees and electricity towers to get a better view of the event. Organizers had to make adjustments to the schedule due to the overwhelming turnout.

A horse race, which was part of the planned celebrations, was postponed. The postponement occurred after approximately 100,000 people turned up to watch the spectacle involving 200 horses. Entertainment and decorations added to the lavish nature of the event. Elaborate flower arrangements featuring blooms imported from China decorated the venue.

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A spectacular fireworks display also enthralled guests and added to the festive atmosphere of the day. Anant Singh is a significant political figure in the region. He is a six-time lawmaker from Bihar, which is considered India's poorest state. His political career is complicated by legal challenges, as he faces dozens of criminal cases including murder charges.

Indian Wedding Industry Worth Billions Dollars

The wedding industry in India is a massive economic sector. More than 10 million weddings take place in India every year. This industry is estimated to be worth between US$40 and US$50 billion, according to data from KPMG. The event highlights the intersection of politics, wealth, and tradition in rural India.

The presence of 400,000 guests demonstrates Singh's extensive political network and influence. Villagers, political allies, and VIPs from various regions attended the festivities. Security and crowd management were major concerns throughout the day. The combination of VIP arrivals, massive crowds, and limited infrastructure created a volatile environment.

Organizers worked hard to maintain order amidst the chaos of hundreds of thousands of people.