Tens of thousands rallied in New Delhi on Sunday demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over a voter roll revision that has removed more than 130 million names since last year.

India's opposition parties staged a major protest in New Delhi on Sunday, renewing calls for the resignation of the country's election chief. The protest was called by the opposition bloc INDIA and drew tens of thousands of demonstrators to Ramlila Maidan, a sprawling public square in the capital.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They also called for the safeguarding of India's democracy. The demonstration came weeks after a police crackdown on protesters in New Delhi. It also followed the police decision last month to withdraw Jantar Mantar from the list of officially designated venues for demonstrations.

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The historic observatory had long served as the capital's main protest site. Authorities deployed thousands of police and paramilitary soldiers and mounted extensive surveillance. Officials said more than 200 CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras were used at the venue and along the protest route. Protesters carried musical instruments and waved various flags as they chanted slogans against the policies of the central government.

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Opposition Alliance Targets Prime Minister Modi

Several opposition parties mobilized their cadres from different states for the protest. The opposition alliance was formed in 2023 with the aim of unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ongoing review of voter lists has removed more than 130 million names since last year. Critics say the exercise is politically motivated and threatens to disenfranchise millions more.

Opposition parties say the revision has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims. The Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration deny the allegations. They say the revision is intended to remove duplicate and ineligible entries. The call for Kumar's resignation has been a rallying cry for opposition parties for weeks.

Human Rights Watch on Thursday said the accusations over the voter roll revision raise serious questions about the fairness of future Indian elections. Elaine Pearson, the group's Asia director, said the authorities should immediately scrap the voter roll revision process that has denied India's most marginalized people their right to vote and other government services. The protest was backed by the youth Cockroach movement and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party.

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They seek to challenge Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP. Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, say the ruling BJP has undertaken systemic manipulation of the electoral process. They have accused the party of vote chori, or vote theft. Modi has not publicly commented on the protests.

Some of his party leaders have dismissed the demonstrators as anarchists and suggested, without offering evidence, that they are backed by foreign powers. In July, protests led by the youth cockroach movement forced the resignation of Modi's education minister. It was a rare setback for Modi, who has been in power for more than 12 years. The movement began as an online satirical campaign this summer after India's chief justice compared unemployed young people to parasites.

Suresh Sharma, a protester from northern Haryana state, said the country's system needed reform as democracy was being throttled. The process of voter roll revision needs to be scrapped, Sharma said. He added: We demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign and be arrested. The story was reported by Rishi Lekhi of The Associated Press, with photographs by AP photographers Vipin and Channi Anand.