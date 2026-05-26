Indian diplomat accuses Canadian intelligence of political compromise amid Khalistan tensions

India's high commissioner to Canada attacks the integrity of Canadian security agencies, claims they are influenced by Sikh separatists, and rejects allegations of Indian involvement in crimes against Canadians, while Canada defends its intelligence services and highlights ongoing investigations into foreign interference.

India 's top diplomat in Canada has launched a sharp rebuttal against Canadian security agencies, claiming that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service has been politically compromised by Sikh separatists and that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are pursuing unfounded allegations of India n involvement in crimes against Canadians.

In an extensive interview with The Globe and Mail, High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik accused the intelligence community of being vulnerable to political direction and alleged that Khalistani groups have paid Canadian officers to make false accusations against India. Patnaik described the investigation into the killing of British Columbia activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as twisted and politicised, while insisting that the RCMP remains an independent and competent force despite past susceptibility to political influence.

He warned that the real danger to Canada lies in extremist elements of the Khalistan independence movement, which he says are being shielded by Ottawa and have found an ally in the former Trudeau administration. The Canadian Minister of Public Safety responded to Patnaik's statements by rejecting the notion that CSIS is compromised.

In an email to The Globe and Mail the minister affirmed full confidence in the integrity and independence of Canada's intelligence agencies and condemned any suggestion that they have been infiltrated. He also noted that while Canada continues to face foreign interference and transnational repression, those threats have not changed in recent months. The RCMP declined to comment on the diplomat's allegations, emphasizing ongoing engagement with India and the importance of the bilateral relationship.

Patnaik further denied that Indian diplomatic missions have been used for covert operations and defended the conduct of the seven Indian officials expelled after the Nijjar killing, insisting they were not engaged in improper activities. Recent documents obtained through a federal access‑to‑information request reveal that the RCMP suspected Indian government involvement in the murders of at least two pro‑Khalistan activists in 2024, and that plots to target three additional Canadians were also under investigation.

Patnaik argued that Ottawa has produced no credible evidence linking India to these alleged plots and called for any accusations to be substantiated in a court of law rather than aired in the media. He criticised the public trial by opinion that he said undermines the rule of law in a first‑world democracy.

The high commissioner concluded by urging both nations to move beyond mutual accusations and focus on cooperation to address genuine security threats, while cautioning that extremist separatist groups continue to sow division between the two countries





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