Indian Act Abolition Raised at Ottawa Meeting, AFN Chief Disputes Account

AFN chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak disputes claims chiefs backed abolishing the Indian Act at an Ottawa meeting with Wab Kinew and Mark Carney.

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, says only Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed abolishing the Indian Act during a landmark meeting in Ottawa held in the week before The Canadian Press first published its report on November 3, 2026. The gathering brought together federal, provincial and First Nations leaders. Kinew, who is Anishinaabe, called for the act to be abolished during the meeting.

Carney said he was 'very open to' the idea of abolishing the Indian Act, but he later said the law could be reformed rather than abolished. Both Kinew and Carney said some chiefs in the room raised and supported the idea of changing or abolishing the act. Woodhouse Nepinak disputes that account.

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How the Indian Act Gives Ottawa Sweeping Powers

The Indian Act dates from 1876 and gives the federal government sweeping powers over First Nations communities and people. Under the law, Ottawa has the authority to decide who qualifies for status. It also determines what reserves can and cannot do.

Because the act governs such core matters, its future has long been a central question in discussions between Ottawa and Indigenous leaders. The debate raised at the Ottawa meeting turned on whether the law should be fully abolished or reformed, and the two options were presented in different ways by the speakers involved.

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Kinew's call for abolition and Carney's suggestion of reform were the two positions publicly described from the meeting. Neither the premier nor the prime minister, according to the source, set out a detailed replacement framework during the remarks reported.

Chiefs Say Major Projects Legislation Was the Focus

Woodhouse Nepinak says the chiefs at the meeting were focused more on the major projects legislation, which they say threatens their rights. She says the chiefs' concerns centred on that bill rather than on the Indian Act.

According to Woodhouse Nepinak, the conversations about changing or abolishing the Indian Act 'went to the wayside' after Kinew and Carney made their remarks. Her account contradicts the statements from Kinew and Carney that some chiefs supported the idea in the room.

The disagreement over what was said in the room leaves the public record divided. Kinew and Carney describe support from some chiefs, while the AFN national chief says those discussions were not the priority of the chiefs present.

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What the Dispute Means for First Nations and Ottawa

The dispute matters because the Indian Act directly shapes who is recognized as a status member and what powers reserves hold. Any move to abolish or reform the law would affect those core rights for First Nations communities and people across Canada.

The chiefs' focus on major projects legislation signals that they see that bill as a pressing threat to their rights. Their concerns indicate that Indigenous leaders may prioritize limiting federal decision-making on resource and infrastructure projects alongside any change to the Indian Act.

The source does not specify a follow-up date, a timetable for reform, or a next meeting. Readers should watch for official statements from the Assembly of First Nations, the Manitoba government and the Prime Minister's Office on how the abolition and reform proposals will move forward.