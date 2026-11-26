The Reserve Bank of India moves 60 tonnes of gold home as its share of forex reserves drops to 14.38% amid falling global prices and rising total reserve values.

The Reserve Bank of India officially repatriated 60.08 tonnes of gold from overseas custodial facilities to domestic storage between the second and third quarters of 2026. This strategic transfer significantly increased the proportion of bullion held within India's borders, even as the central bank's total gold holdings remained static at 880.52 tonnes through the end of September.

Gold Repatriation Mechanics and Custody Split

The Reserve Bank of India shifted 60.08 tonnes of gold from overseas vaults to its domestic storage facilities over Q2 and Q3 of 2026. This movement altered the geographic distribution of the nation's gold reserves, increasing the share of domestic gold holdings from approximately 77.2% at the end of March to 84.05% at the end of September.

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According to the Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves: April-September 2026 released by the Reserve Bank of India on November 25, the central bank held 740.13 tonnes of its total gold in domestic vaults in India as of September 30. The remaining 140.39 tonnes were custodied with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements. At the end of March 2026, the split was markedly different, with 680.05 tonnes stored domestically and 197.67 tonnes held overseas, alongside 2.80 tonnes held as gold deposits.

Valuation Declines Driven by Market Forces

The total quantity of the Reserve Bank of India's gold reserves remained unchanged from the end of March, but the valuation of these assets declined significantly due to falling international gold prices. The central bank's gold reserves were valued at $115.40 billion in March 2026 but fell to $106.08 billion by September 30.

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This decline in value occurred as gold prices dropped from $4,721 per troy ounce in April to $4,319 in September for a decrease of around 9%. The downward pressure on prices was driven by rising Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar, and expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Prices have continued to drop since September, with spot gold falling as low as $3,426.40 per ounce before recovering above the $3,500 level.

Reserve Composition and Foreign Exchange Impact

The shift in gold valuation coincided with a broader restructuring of India's foreign exchange reserves, causing the share of gold in total reserves to decrease. The Reserve Bank of India's total foreign exchange reserves increased from $691.11 billion at the end of March to $737.78 billion at the end of September.

Consequently, gold's share of India's total foreign exchange reserves declined from 16.70% at the end of March to 14.38% at the end of September. This reduction in percentage share reflects the growing weight of other reserve components relative to the depreciating gold assets. The repatriation of physical gold suggests a strategic preference for domestic custody despite the valuation headwinds.

Strategic Implications for Financial Stability

The repatriation of gold represents a deliberate move by the Reserve Bank of India to consolidate its most tangible assets within its sovereign jurisdiction. By moving over 60 tonnes from institutions like the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements, the central bank reduces counterparty risk and enhances operational control over its bullion holdings.

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This strategic positioning comes as the central bank manages a more complex reserve environment marked by fluctuating commodity prices and shifting global monetary policies. The increased domestic holding ratio of 84.05% indicates a long-term commitment to keeping the majority of gold reserves on Indian soil, regardless of short-term valuation fluctuations.