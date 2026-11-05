Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opens worldwide after 10 years and 420 million dollar budget

The Indian epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opens in cinemas worldwide on Thursday after more than a decade of production and a reported combined budget of 420 million US dollars.

The Indian epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opens in cinemas worldwide on Thursday. It is the largest production in Indian cinema history. The reported combined budget is 420 million US dollars.

The film is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana. It tells the story of virtuous Rama and his battle to save his kidnapped wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. Rama is played by Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Ravana is played by the hugely popular Kannada cinema star Yash, who goes by one name.

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Vfx Spectacle And Global Production

An English version runs nearly three hours and features flying elephants and gargantuan demons. It is bursting with computer generated visual effects known as VFX. It has Hindi and English versions. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and made by his Mumbai based Prime Focus Studios and actor Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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Sony Pictures is the international distributor. Malhotra's UK headquartered VFX arm DNEG has won eight Academy Awards for work on films including Inception and Dune. The movie is scored by Oscar winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Its action directors and production designers have numerous Hollywood credits. Ranbir Kapoor told AFP in London before the release that people from all over the world came to work on the project, giving the team the platform to express themselves in the best way possible. Malhotra has branded the film India's Star Wars or Lord of the Rings.

He said it is the largest production in the history of Indian cinema and that the story, scale and spectacle is something the world is ready to consume. He added that it is a very original telling of a very original story from India that makes no compromises and keeps it authentically Indian. Yash told AFP that East and West have come together in a true sense.

He added that the release and its global nature were a very important moment for Indian cinema. The filmmakers constructed a massive set in Mumbai for the central story settings. VFX teams worked in Mumbai, London and Vancouver. In the film, Sita is played by South Indian star Sai Pallavi and is a fearless, fighting character.

Cast And Director Discuss Epic Themes

Pallavi told AFP that it was quite challenging because she had to silence every part of her that wanted to overperform and let the character speak for itself. Cast members highlighted the responsibility they felt in their roles because many Indians have a very personal connection with these characters. Director Nitesh Tiwari told AFP that there is a certain sense of timelessness to the emotions and values which Ramayana stands for.

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He said that is exactly what the filmmakers wanted to bring to the rest of the world. The film eschews some hallmarks of traditional Bollywood, in particular its elaborate song and dance routines. But it retains many Bollywood core ingredients including melodrama, romance, action and awe inspiring landscapes. The movie was shot entirely in Hindi.

The creators wrote an English language screenplay for the global release. English dialogue was added to a separate master version using both the cast and voice artists and traditional lip syncing techniques. It is planned as a two part spectacle. The creators believe it heralds a breakout moment globally for India's film industry, which has yet to win an Oscar in the coveted film categories.

Indian Cinema Expands Global Appeal

Indian cinema churns out around 2,000 films each year and has been expanding its global appeal. That has been fueled in part by the country's strong diaspora networks and increasing access to Bollywood offerings on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The film appears aimed at international audiences as much as the movie mad country of 1.4 billion people.

Yash arrived at the premiere of Ramayana on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The film opens in cinemas worldwide on Thursday.