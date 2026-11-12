India Inflation Hits 6.09 Percent in October, Triggering Rate Hike Expectations

India's retail inflation reached 6.09 percent in October, exceeding the central bank's limit. This surge in food and core prices intensifies pressure on the RBI to implement further interest rate adjustments.

Retail inflation in India surged to 6.09 percent in October, marking the first time the Consumer Price Index has breached the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6 percent under the current measurement series. This data point significantly exceeds the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent, continuing a streak of elevated prices that has persisted for five consecutive months. The jump in inflation has immediately intensified market speculation that the central bank will implement another interest rate hike during its upcoming December policy meeting.

Core Drivers Behind Rising Inflation

The primary engine driving the October inflation spike was a sharp acceleration in food prices, which rose to 8.94 percent from 7.74 percent in September. Because food items account for nearly 40 percent of the weight in India's consumer price index, this sector's performance heavily influences the overall headline number. Staples such as onions, garlic, and ginger saw significant price climbs, directly squeezing household budgets across the country.

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Market Reaction and Rate Hike Bets

Financial markets reacted to the data by maintaining strong bets on further monetary tightening. The bond market showed a muted response, with the 10-year bond yield holding steady at 7.25 percent as traders continued to price in approximately 100 basis points of additional rate hikes. Economists widely agree that the data makes a further 25-basis-point increase in December almost certain. The bond market's behavior reflects a consensus that the central bank must act decisively to anchor inflation expectations.

Expert Forecasts on Policy Rates

Key financial institutions have adjusted their outlooks based on the latest figures. Radhika Rao, senior economist and executive director at DBS Bank, stated that the data reinforces the expectation of a second successive rate hike in December, noting that inflation has yet to peak. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA, echoed this sentiment, describing a further rate adjustment as almost certain. Meanwhile, Tanay Dalal, an economist at Axis Bank, warned that inflation is likely to remain above 6 percent until June 2027, increasing the risk that policy rates may need to rise above the estimated neutral rate of 6 percent.

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Broadening Price Pressures and Core Metrics

Inflationary pressures are not limited to food but have broadened across various sectors. In October, 19 of 43 index sub-groups recorded inflation of 4 percent or higher, an increase from the 14 sub-groups that met this threshold in September. Transport-related costs, clothing, housing, and food-serving services all contributed to the upward pressure. Transport inflation specifically accelerated to 5.84 percent from 5.01 percent in the previous month. Furthermore, core inflation, which excludes volatile components like food and fuel, accelerated to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent in September, according to IDFC First Bank.

Central Bank Response and Future Outlook

The Reserve Bank of India faces a delicate balancing act between controlling prices and supporting economic growth. Governor Sanjay Malhotra has highlighted risks posed by a weak monsoon and strong El Nino conditions, which threaten agriculture and rural demand. However, the central bank cites ample foodgrain stocks and government measures as potential cushions against these shocks. The RBI forecasts that inflation will average 6 percent in the October-December quarter and projects 5.2 percent for the current financial year, indicating that policymakers remain concerned about the persistence of price pressures despite recent global oil price declines.