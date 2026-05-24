India Enters Vialarge Business Delegation to Discuss Trade and Investment with Canada

A large business delegation from India is set to arrive in Canada this week to discuss trade and investment opportunities and continue discussions about a Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

A delegation from India , billed as the largest ever, is set to arrive in Canada this week to discuss trade and investment. India n Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be accompanied by over 100 senior business representatives from various industries during the visit, which will take place from Monday to Wednesday.

The delegation aims to continue discussions about a Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement between the two countries and explore new opportunities, with key meetings scheduled with Canada's minister of international trade, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand. Global Affairs Canada announced that the Indian delegation will discuss energy security and transition, key aspects of the relationship that were addressed during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India in March.

The trip will also include meetings with CEOs of leading companies, startups, and pension funds, as well as signing a series of agreements worth billions of dollars. In March, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement is not merely a renewal of a relationship but an expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition, focus, and foresight





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