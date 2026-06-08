India claim biggest Test win over Afghanistan by 300 runs

India has secured their biggest Test win by an innings and 300 runs against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh stadium in New Chandigarh. Debutant Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the match, helping India to claim a comprehensive win.

Debutant Manav Suthar took seven wickets in the match as India thrashed Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs to claim their biggest Test win.

Left-arm spinner Suthar took 6-33 in Afghanistan's first innings in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh stadium in New Chandigarh. After centuries from opener KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill helped India to post a mammoth 564-8 declared in their first innings, Afghanistan were quickly in trouble in reply. They began day three on 113-5 and, despite Rahmat Shah reaching his half-century, were swiftly bundled out for 152 as Suthar completed his maiden five-wicket haul.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar was the pick of the India bowlers second time around, taking 4-36, before left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up a comprehensive win with two wickets in two balls. A complete win, ticked all the boxes so very happy, said Gill, who registered his 11th Test hundred on day one. India's record win in the format surpasses their hammering of West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot in 2018





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