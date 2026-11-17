BC Financial Services Authority fines Inderjit Arora over $50,000 for undisclosed conflict of interest in Surrey property deal where he became buyer.

The British Columbia Financial Services Authority has issued a significant financial penalty against Inderjit Arora, ordering the licensed realtor and his personal real estate corporation to pay more than $50,000 for serious professional misconduct. This disciplinary action addresses a complex conflict of interest involving a $1.8-million residential property transaction in Surrey that Arora managed for a client.

Transaction Details and Financial Penalties

Inderjit Arora submitted a $1.8-million offer for a specific Surrey property on behalf of his client during late January 2021. The purchase and sale agreement required an initial deposit of $150,000, which the buyer paid in early February of that same year. A second deposit of $50,000 was scheduled for payment in early June, but the original buyer was unable to provide these funds when the deadline arrived. To prevent the loss of the initial deposit, a member of Arora's family provided a cheque for the required $50,000, which Inderjit Arora personally delivered to the sellers. Subsequently, Arora entered into a private agreement with his client, who is a close personal friend, to assign the contract of purchase and sale directly to himself rather than returning the deal.

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The Conflict of Interest Violation

The core of the disciplinary decision centers on Inderjit Arora's failure to manage his dual role as both the agent for the original buyer and the new purchaser of the property. Although Arora informed his brokerage that he would receive no compensation for the assignment sale, he ultimately collected more than $28,000 in commission from the sellers. The sellers remained unaware of this arrangement until the closing of the transaction, at which point they discovered that Inderjit Arora, rather than his original client, was the actual buyer. Inderjit Arora and his family member took possession of the home in September 2021, and the property has since been utilized as a rental investment, according to the regulatory findings.

Arguments Regarding Client Duty and Best Interests

When the British Columbia Financial Services Authority investigated the matter following a complaint from the seller, Inderjit Arora defended his actions by claiming he entered the assignment agreement solely to save his client from forfeiting her initial deposit due to financing difficulties. He argued that no formal loan existed because the funds came from his family, characterizing the $50,000 as a gift. Arora further stated that a bare trust agreement had been proposed, intending for his client to recover her deposit only if there was a future profit when the property was sold again. He maintained that no conflict of interest existed because neither he nor his corporation became a creditor to the client.

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BCFSA hearing officer Andrew Pendray explicitly rejected this defense, ruling that the arrangement inherently placed the parties at odds with each other. The hearing officer noted that Arora's duty as a realtor is to always act in the client's best interests, but taking ownership of the property created a direct contradiction. If the client's best interest was to retrieve her $150,000 deposit quickly and with interest, Arora's interest as the new owner was to delay and reduce such a payment. Pendray concluded that their interests collided at the exact time the assignment was entered into, regardless of their long-standing friendship.

Final Ruling and Compliance Requirements

Based on the agreed facts of the case, Andrew Pendray concluded that Inderjit Arora committed professional misconduct by failing to take reasonable steps to avoid a conflict of interest and failing to act with reasonable care and skill. The hearing officer also cited failures to disclose the source of his remuneration and to disclose to the sellers that Arora would be acquiring the property. Although some aspects of the misconduct were deemed minor, Pendray determined that significant monetary penalties were necessary to deter similar behavior and maintain public confidence in the real estate industry. The British Columbia Financial Services Authority has ordered Inderjit Arora and his corporation to jointly pay a $50,000 administrative penalty plus $8,908 in enforcement expenses within 60 days, a decision that was originally issued in February but only recently published on the regulator's website.